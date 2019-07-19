Karnataka crisis Live Updates: The stage is set for the trust vote in Karnataka's Vidhana Soudha to decide the fate of HD Kumaraswamy-led Congress-JD(S) coalition government. The BJP lawmakers will be meeting Yeddyurappa before the beginning of the Assembly session.

Karnataka crisis Live Updates: The HD Kumaraswamy-led Congress-JD(S) government’s fate will be decided today in the Vidhana Soudha in Karnataka. The weeks of politicals crisis are expected to end today as Governor Vajubhai Vala has directed Speaker KR Ramesh to hold a floor test before 1:30 pm on Friday. On Thursday, when Kumaraswamy moved the motion of confidence, the House witnessed acrimonious exchanges between the rival BJP and coalition MLAs. The BJP legislators staged a night-long dharna in the House to protest against the delay in the trust vote.

Congress and its coalition partner are facing threat after 16 of its MLAs — 13 from Congress and three JD(S) resigned. The BJP is the single largest party in Karnataka, having 107 lawmakers in the 224-member legislature. Congress-JD(S) makes 116. But if the resignation of disgruntled MLAs is accepted, the government will lose the majority.

Here are the live updates:

BJP Karnataka President BS Yeddyurappa says we respect Speaker sir. Governor’s last letter said the vote should finish today. BJP lawmakers will sit peacefully till late in the night. Let it take however long it takes and this is how they can respect Governor’s directions too.

Karnataka Speaker KR Ramesh informed Supreme Court, Assembly and people that no lawmaker has given him any letter seeking protection. He said he don’t know if they’ve written to the government . If they have informed any member that they have stayed away from House for security reasons, then they’re misleading people.

Congress leader and former CM Siddaramaiah, in a tweet, said state BJP is under tremendous pressure as they consider state government as trade business.

.@BJP4Karnataka is under tremendous pressure as they consider this as a form of trade business. Now that they have made their payments to few, they want to assume power as they wish. But that is not how our Parliamentary democracy works!! — Siddaramaiah (@siddaramaiah) July 19, 2019

Karnataka BJP chief BS Yeddyurappa today, while talking to the media, said that party is moving a breach of privilege motion against JDS lawmaker Srinivas Gowda who claimed that BJP offered Rs 5 crore to him ahead of the trust motion.

Karnataka CM: You blame Revanna(state minister and CM's brother) of carrying a lemon. You(BJP) believe in Hindu culture,but you blame him.He carries lemon with him and he goes to a temple. But you accuse him of doing black magic. Is it even possible to save a Govt by black magic? pic.twitter.com/FPwM16vzak — ANI (@ANI) July 19, 2019

– Congress leader Siddaramaiah has said that the discussion on the trust vote will be continued to Monday as it is unlikely to be completed today, citing the absence of 20 legislators from the House.

– Speaker KR Ramesh has adjourned the House till 3 pm after the deadline set up by the Governor Vajubhai Vala ended. Ramesh has sought an appointment with Vala. The Governor had directed the Speaker to hold a trust vote before 1:30 pm.

– After Congress MLA accused BJP of offering money to switch loyalty, Chief Minister Kumaraswamy has made similar accusations, saying, MLAs were offered Rs 40-50 crore to shift their allegiance.

– Speaker KR Ramesh is unlikely to hold trust vote in the Assembly today, ignoring Governor Vajubhai Vala’s direction. The chief minister had earlier stated said that the Governor cannot interfere in the Assembly doings.

– In his speech in the Vidhan Soudha, CM HD Kumaraswamy asserted that Governor Vajubhai Vala has no right to interfere in the doings of Karnataka Assembly.

– Chief Minister HD Kumaraswamy has told the BJP lawmakers to hold a discussion in the Vidhana Soudha. He said that there is not any urgency in the government formation as BJP can do it on Monday or Tuesday.

– Congress MLA Sreenivas Gowda has accused BJP of offering him Rs 5 crore to shift political allegiance. He said that BJP leaders CP Yogeshwar, SR Vishwanath and Aswath Narayan visited his residence with an offer but he rejected the same.

The @BJP4India is totally exposed in the floor of the house Kolar MLA Srinivas Gowda confirms BJP leaders offered him ₹5 cr to switch loyalty & names the people who are culprits The people of the state are now aware of the dirty tricks of the BJP & will teach them a lesson — Karnataka Congress (@INCKarnataka) July 19, 2019

– CM HD Kumaraswamy has said that the Congres had urged him to take up the chief ministerial post after the Assembly polls, otherwise he was disinterested, reports said.

– Karnataka Speaker KR Ramesh Kumar has advised those who hurled slurs at his character to have a look of their life first. He said that those who know him, also knows he did not stash lakhs of money like others. The Speaker said that he will take a non-partisan decision.

Karnataka Assembly Speaker KR Ramesh Kumar: Those who hurl slurs at my character, look back at what your life has been. Anyone who knows me knows I don't have lakhs of money stashed up like others. I have enough strength to take a non partisan decision despite such slurs. pic.twitter.com/WjiPTBX4Gy — ANI (@ANI) July 19, 2019

– Karnataka Congress MP Nasir Hussain has said that he thinks Congress will knock the doors of the Supreme Court as Governor Vajubhai Vala cannot interfere in the matter of Speaker KR Ramesh. He alleged that Governor is trying to work as an agent of a party, without naming the BJP.

– Karnataka BJP MLAs will hold a meet with BS Yeddyurappa before the beginning of the Assembly session. It is expected they will make a strategy to unseat Congres-JD(S) in the Vidhana Soudha.

Karnataka BJP MLAs to hold a meeting with State BJP President, B. S. Yeddyurappa before the commencement of today's Assembly session. (file pic) pic.twitter.com/CR6JxSALsv — ANI (@ANI) July 19, 2019

– Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister G Parameshwara has met protesting BJP lawmakers in the Vidhana Soudha. He also ate breakfast with BJP MLA Suresh Kumar. He said that beyond politics, all the MLAs ae friends.

