Karnataka crisis LIVE updates: The clouds of the political crisis in Karnataka are still hovering over Congress-JD(S) coalition government as the rebel MLAs have resubmitted their resignations to Legislative Speaker KR Ramesh Kumar on Thursday, June 11, 2019. Earlier in the morning, the Karnataka rebel MLAs returned to Renaissance – Mumbai Convention Centre Hotel after meeting the Karnataka Assembly Speaker in Bengaluru after they were directed by the Supreme Court to do the same. Apart from that, the Speaker has also given an appointment to three of the five lawmakers whose resignations were in the prescribed format. Kumar is scheduled to meet them around 4:00 pm today.

The lawmakers had moved the apex court alleging that the Speaker had intentionally dismissed their resignation with an aim to give the Congress-JDS alliance time to persuade them not to leave the party. The Karnataka Speaker, on the contrary, told the court that he had to examine whether the resignations were genuine or forced. He contended that it was his duty to verify the resignations and the inquiry could not be completed immediately or latest by 12 midnight today.

The drama surfaced on July 6, 2019, when a group of 11 rebel lawmakers resigned, however, the Speaker denied accepting any of the resignations. Five more MLAs have also resigned since then. If the resignations will be accepted, the Congress-JDS alliance will lose the majority mark and the BJP will get a chance to form the government in Karnataka.

If the resignations will be accepted, the coalition members will come down to 100 from 118 members, which will ultimately drop the majority mark from 113 to 105. The BJP, on the other hand currently has 105 members and support from 2 Independent MLAs, taking its tally to 107 members.

Here are the Karnataka crisis LIVE updates:

— Sr lawyer M Rohatgi, representing Karnataka rebel MLAs: We’ll ask the court to implement its order so that the Speaker takes the decision as soon as possible. If all MLAs appeared before him, gave affidavits and moved SC that they want to resign, what further verification is required I don’t understand.

— Karnataka rebel MLAs returned to Renaissance – Mumbai Convention Centre Hotel late last night. They had met Karnataka Assembly Speaker KR Ramesh Kumar in Bengaluru yesterday after they were directed by Supreme Court to meet the Speaker at 6 pm & resubmit their resignations.

— Karnataka crisis: Here are the 16 rebel MLAs who pushed the JD(S)-Congress government to the brink of collapse.

1) R Ramalinga Reddy

2) H Vishwanath

3) R Roshan Baig

4) Ramesh Jharkiholi

5) Anand Singh

6) S T Somashekhar

7) Byrathi Basavaraj

8) N Munirathna

9) BC Patil

10) Prathapgouda Patil

11) Shivaram Hebbar

12) Mahesh Kumatahalli

13) Narayana Gowda

14) K Gopalaiah

15) M T B Nagaraj

16) K Sudhakar

