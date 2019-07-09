Rebel MLAs have asserted that they will be back to Karnataka after two days. The rebel MLAs were cooped up in a Mumbai hotel till Monday evening. Now the MLAs have been stationed in an undisclosed location.

Rebel MLAs on Tuesday confirmed that they have resigned from the government due to lack of development in Karnataka. They said that they will be back to the state after two days. Meanwhile, the MLAs have said that they are not being pressurized by the BJP.

JD(S) MLA Narayan Gowda said that HD Kumaraswamy-led government has failed on every front in the state. CM Kumaraswamy traveled abroad without consultation od party MLAs. However, Gowda said that no progress work has been done by the govt. He asserted that they will stay at the resort for 2 days and will return.

Another rebel MLA from Congress ST Somashekhar said so far 10 MLAs (Congress-JDS) have submitted their resignation to Speaker & Karnataka Governor. However, he confirmed that he has resigned from the MLA post but not from Congress’s basic membership. He said that he does not like the ministerial berth

Earlier in the day, Karnataka Assembly Speaker KR Ramesh made it clear that he hasn’t received any resignation letter from the MLAs and won’t accept mass resignations. Ramesh said the office of Speaker should behave responsibly and he will go by the constitution as he is answerable to the people of Karnataka.

Congress MLA Roshan Baig has also resigned from the post of MLA. Roshan had won Shivajinagar from Congress ticket. Last month, he was suspended by Congress party for his anti-party activities.

The strength of government have reduced to 104 after 13 MLAs, 10 Congress and 3 JD(S), resigned last week. The coalition now consists of 69 Congress MLAs, 34 JD(S) and one BSP MLA. The BJP, on the other hand, has 105 seats and now plus two Independent seats who resigned on Monday.

