At least 14 rebel MLAs have written to the senior police inspector in Mumbai and expressed that they pose a threat from Congress leadership including Mallikarjun Kharge, Ghulam Nabi Azad. The rebel MLAs are likely to move the Supreme Court against the Congress leaders.

The letter further reads that they hereby request the police inspector to kindly make necessary arrangements to stop these people from meeting them in case the situation arises.

The legislators including Shivram Hebbar, B.C. Patil, Mahesh K, Vishwanath, Muniratnam, Narayan Gowda, R Shankar, H Nagesh, Pratap Patil, Gopalaiah, Ramesh J, MTB Nagraj, Somshekar, and Basavaraja have been cooped up in a Mumbai hotel. The MLAs urged the senior police official to make necessary arrangements to ensure that the leaders are not allowed to meet them.

Earlier, the apex court had asked the rebel MLAs to meet Speaker KR Ramesh Kumar and ordered the Speaker to decide the resignations by midnight. However, the Speaker’s counsel requested the court that he needs more time to check the resignation letters. Later, the court directed the Speaker KR Ramesh Kumar not to take any decision on the disqualification or resignation of 10 rebel MLAs till July 16.

Meanwhile, the BJP is continuously targetting the Congress-JD(S) alliance in the state. They have asked Chief Minister HD Kumaraswamy to resign and make way for BJP to form the government.

