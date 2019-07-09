Siddaramaiah on Tuesday said the BJP's has failed in its 6th attempt to topple the Congress-JD(S) coalition government in Karnataka. However, some Congress and JD(S) MLAs have fallen to trap led by BJP, he added.

Terming the BJP’s attempt undemocratic, Siddaramaiah said the people of Karnataka haven’t given a mandate to the BJP to form the government in the state while they have given more votes to the JD(S)-Congress combine which is more than 57% of the total vote share.

Siddaramaiah said the BJP’s has failed in its 6th attempt to topple the Congress-JD(S) coalition government in Karnataka. However, some Congress and JD(S) MLAs have fallen to trap led by BJP.

Congress leader Ramalinga Reddy said he is hopeful that some of the rebel MLAs will soon join the party back soon. Meanwhile, Congress is seeking disqualification of rebel MLAs.

The grand old party got a major blow after its MLA Roshan Baig resigned on Monday. Baig is all set to join the rival BJP camp, reports said. On Being questioned about quitting Congress, Baig on Monday said he would like to join the BJP instead of Congress party which suspended and humiliated him.

So far, Karnataka Assembly Speaker KR Ramesh has made it clear he hasn’t received any resignation letter from the MLAs and he won’t accept mass resignations. On being questioned if the resignation of MLAs has been accepted, Ramesh said the office of Speaker should behave responsibly and he will go by the constitution as he is answerable to the people of Karnataka.

As a mark of protest against the ongoing political crisis in Karnataka, Congress MPs staged a walkout in the Lok Sabha today. The Rajya Sabha was adjourned till 2 pm following Opposition’s uproar over the political situation in the state. Congress leader Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury and KR Suresh have given adjournment motion in Lok Sabha while BK Hariprasad gave the adjournment motion in Rajya Sabha.

Similarly, Youth Congress workers on Tuesday staged a protest march from Cubbon Park to Raj Bhavan in Bengaluru. Members of Congress also held a protest march in Kalaburagi.

For all the latest National News, download NewsX App