Karnataka crisis: Siddaramaiah calls Congress legislators meeting after party MLAs Ramesh Jarkiholi, Anand Singh resign from state assembly membership: Senior Congress leader and former chief minister of Karnataka Siddaramaiah on Monday called the Congress Legislature Party (CLP) meeting after two MLAs of the party tendered their resignation from state assembly membership. Karnataka Congress MLAs Ramesh Jarkiholi and Anand Singh resigned from state assembly membership. The two leaders submitted his resignation to the Speaker, reports said.

Billed the BJP’s gateway to South India, Karnataka will return to the party if the ruling Congress-JD(S) coalition government collapses in Karnataka. This could also have an effect in the Congress-ruled Madhya Pradesh where the party has entered into an alliance with the Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP). In a statement after the Lok Sabha elections 2019, BSP supremo Mayawati had said that her party will not have any electoral alliance with the Congress in any state.

The BJP is closely monitoring the recent political development in the state as the two resignations, which are seen as a precursor to the collapse of the Janata Dal (Secular)-Congress coalition Government in Karnataka, could facilitate the formation of a BJP govt in the southern state. On March 4, rebel Congress MLA Umesh Jadhav, a two-time MLA from Chincholi in Kalbyrgi district, had quit the party.

After the poll debacle in the Lok Sabha elections 2019, several Congress and other parties including Trinamool Congress resigned from the party. Many of them joined the rival BJP which retained power at the Centre for the second consecutive time with Narendra Modi as the Prime Minister.

