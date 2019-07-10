Karnataka crisis spreads to Goa: Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant has also confirmed the mass defection. The Congress after emerging as the single largest party in Assembly election of 2017 is now facing an existential crisis as they are now left with five legislators.

Karnataka crisis spreads to Goa: As the political crisis in Karnataka are going deep with each passing day, following the resignations of 13 coalition MLAs, the crisis has now spread to BJP-ruled Goa. As many as 10 out of 15 Congress have defected from the party and ready and joined rival BJP. The Congress after emerging as the single largest party in Assembly election of 2017 is now facing an existential crisis as they are now left with five legislators.

The scenario of Goa is completely different from Karnataka as Congress cannot even take action against its lawmakers. Around two-thirds of the MLAs have shifted their political allegiance. It means, they can easily do it and do not need to quit from the party.

Reports identified the defected MLAs as Babush Monserrate, Jennifer Monserrate, Francis Silveira, Filipe Neri Rodrigues, Clafasio, Nilkant Halankar, Isidore Fernandes, Babu Kavalekar, Tony Fernandes and Wilfred De Sa.

Meanwhile, the situation in Karnataka is going from bad to worse after more than a dozen Congress-JD(S) rebels quit their respective parties. The disgruntled MLAs were kept in a hotel in Mumbai. On Wednesday, Mumbai Police escorted Karnataka Minister DK Shivakumar away from the gates of Renaissance – Mumbai Convention Centre Hotel in which 10 legislators are staying.

After these rebel MLAs came to know that Chief Minister HD Kumaraswamy along with Shivakumar are coming to meet them, they sought police protection. Police did not allow Shivakumar to enter the hotel.

