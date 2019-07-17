Karnataka crisis: The Karnataka Assembly Speaker has not accepted the resignation of lawmakers. If the same is accepted the 14-month-old coalition government led by HD Kumaraswamy cannot survive as they will lose the majority in the House.

Karnataka crisis: Supreme Court to announce judgement on resignation of MLAs today: The Supreme Court will pronounce its judgement on the petitions of rebel Karnataka Congress and JD(S) legislators today. The apex court had reserved its order in the case seeking directions to the Speaker KR Ramesh Kumar to accept the resignations of dissident MLAs. The Karnataka Assembly Speaker has so far not accepted the resignation of these lawmakers. If the same is accepted the 14-month-old coalition government led by HD Kumaraswamy cannot survive as they will lose the majority in the House.

Tuesday witnessed a heated exchange of words in the Supreme Court between senior advocates of both the parties. Rajeev Dhavan, who is appearing for the coalition government, said that the disgruntled lawmakers were hunting in a pack. While Mukul Rohatgi, counsel for MLAs, said that Assembly Speaker is not accepting the resignation as he wants to the coalition government, reports said.

Karnataka is witnessing political crisis that engulfed the state early this month after many legislators resigned. Till date, as many as 15 Congress-JD(S) lawmakers have resigned which is yet to be accepted by the Speaker. The coalition government is on the brink of fall. Kumar had earlier maintained that resignations were not in order. At the time of eruption of the crisis, Kumaraswamy had to cut short his visit to the US. He returned to the country on July 7, 2019.

The ruling Congress and JD(S) have been trying hard to save the government. They have also offered ministerial berths to the MLAs. However, the lawmakers are adamant on their position.

