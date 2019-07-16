Karnataka crisis: The Supreme Court on Tuesday is all set to hear the plea filed by 15 rebel MLAs against the Speaker KR Ramesh Kumar in the resignation and disqualification issue. The apex court on July 12 had asked the speaker KR Ramesh Kumar to maintain status quo on the issue.

Supreme Court is all set to hear the plea filed by rebel congress- JDS MLAs over the issue of resignation and disqualification of 15 rebel MLAs. The apex court had asked to hear the plea of 10 rebel MLAs will now hear the plea of 5 more rebel MLAs including Anand Singh, K Sudhakar, N Nagaraj, Munirathna and Roshan Baig has sought that Speaker KR Ramesh Kumar is not accepting their resignations.

The five MLAs had mentioned their application before a bench headed by Chief Justice Ranjan Gogoi and Justice Deepak Gupta Monday seeking impleadment against the Speaker. The court had earlier ordered that the speaker would not take any decision till Tuesday on the resignations and disqualifications of rebel MLAs.

Meanwhile, the political crisis in Karnataka has been made bad to worse as current chief minister HD Kumaraswamy may lose the trust vote in the assembly. The Speaker KR Ramesh Kumar has fixed July 18 date for the confidence motion at 11 am. The BJP has said CM HD Kumaraswamy should resign as make way for another party to form the government in the state. The alliance government-led by Congress-JD(S) may face a shortage of MLAs to prove their majority in the house.

Congress-JD(S) has been trying to convince their MLAs by offering them ministries in the government. Congress ministers had also resigned from their posts to pave the way for the new ministers but the deal may not set for the rebel MLAs as they are adamant on their resignations.

On Sunday, Congress leader DK Shivakumar met MTB Nagaraj and claimed that the leader has joined the Congress party back. Later, in the afternoon, Nagaraj took u-turn after taking a special flight to Mumbai. He had said that he will not join the Congress back.

Here all the LIVE updates:

For all the latest National News, download NewsX App