The Supreme Court on Thursday is all set to hear the plea of Karnataka rebel MLAs against state Legislative Assembly Speaker for deliberately not accepting their resignations. Meanwhile, the Chief Minister HD Kumaraswamy has called a crucial meeting of state Cabinet today.

The political crisis in Karnataka has failed to calm down as the 10 rebel MLAs of Congress-JD(S) coalition government has moved their plea to Supreme Court against Legislative Speaker KR Ramesh Kumar for not accepting their resignations. The petition is listed for today. A bench headed by Chief Justice of India Ranjan Gogoi will hear the issue of rebel MLAs.

The MLAs who were cooped up in a Mumbai hotel and have already resigned from the membership of the assembly has alleged that the Legislative Speaker is deliberately not accepting their resignations.

On Tuesday, state Assembly Speaker KR Ramesh had held that the resignation of rebel MLAs was not in order and he will not receive resignation letters in groups. The Congress-JD(S)-led government accused BJP of using money and muscle power to lure the MLAs in the state. However, the BJP leadership has denied its role of interfering in the state.

Chief Minister HD Kumaraswamy has called a crucial state Cabinet meet which is scheduled to be held at 11 am today at the Vidhan Soudha in Bengaluru. As per the Chief Minister’s Office, the ministers have submitted their resignations to their party presidents, not the CM Kumaraswamy. Meanwhile, the police have imposed section 144 in the Vidhana Soudha. The order, which will be in place from Thursday to Sunday, surrounding Vidhana Soudha prohibits the assembly of more than 4 people.

Here are LIVE updates:

The Supreme Court said Karnataka Speaker has to take a decision in remaining part the day. The Court also ordered the DGP of Karnataka to provide protection to all the rebel MLAs and adjourned the hearing for tomorrow.

Supreme Court to hear the petition of rebel MLAs at 6 tomorrow. The rebel MLAs have filed afresh plea aganist the Karnataka Speaker KR Ramesh Kumar for not accepting their resignations. The MLAs have sought the help of apex court over the matter.

Congress leader DK Shivakumar said that since the hotel people in Mumbai yesterday rejected his reservation after making him stand for hours together, They have asked legal people to look into it. He said he has to take a legal remedy to protect my rights.

Congress leaders including Sonia Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi and Anand Sharma protest in front of the Gandhi statue in Parliament. Rahul Gandhi has said that they are protesting against Karnataka and Goa issue. In Karnataka and Goa, Congress MLAs have resigned and are joining rival party BJP.

