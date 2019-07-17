Karnataka crisis: The Supreme Court has said the trust vote will take place on Thursday in Karnataka. Meanwhile, the apex court has said MLAs can’t be compelled to attend the Karnataka Assembly. The SC has also refused to interfere in the decision on resignations of the rebel MLAs.

Supreme Court is likely to announce the verdict on the fate of 15 rebel MLAs who have filed the case against the Karnataka Speaker KR Ramesh Kumar. Reports said the apex court may seek the direction to Speaker KR Ramesh Kumar to accept the resignations. The verdict will stir the plot of Congress-JD(S)-led government who have suggested the trust vote to prove the majority in the floor of the house through the Speaker KR Ramesh Kumar.

On Tuesday, the Supreme Court had announced that it can’t interfere in the Speaker’s decision of taking time for accepting the resignation and disqualification of rebel MLAs. Speaker KR Ramesh Kumar while welcoming the order has said that the Supreme Court has increased responsibility and added he will try to live up to the confidence shown by the apex court.

The Congress-JD (S) coalition government is under threat in the state as the strength of their members will be reduced to a minority as 16 of their MLAs resigned from the assembly while two independents too withdrew their support to the alliance and aligned with the BJP.

In the 224-member assembly, the BJP has 105 MLAs and the coalition’s strength will dwindle to 101 if the resignations are accepted.

Rebel Karnataka MLAs in Mumbai said they honour Supreme Court’s verdict. they all are together. they stand by our decision. There is no question of going to the Assembly.

Demanding Karnataka Chief Minister HD Kumaraswamy’s resignation, state BJP chief BS Yeddyurappa said Kumaraswamy has lost his mandate and he is unable to prove majority on the floor of the Assembly. Yeddyurappa welcomed the Supreme Court’s decision and termed it a victory of the Constitution, democracy and moral victory for the rebel Congress-JD(S) MLAs. It’s only an interim order while the SC will decide powers of Speaker in the near future, the BJP leader added.

Karnataka Speaker KR Ramesh Kumar said he will take a decision that in no way will go contrary to the Constitution, the Court and the Lokpal.

Mukul Rohatgi, representing Karnataka rebel MLAs in SC has said in view of Trust Vote kept for tomorrow, SC has said two important things- 15 MLAs will not be compelled to attend the House tomorrow. All 15 MLAs are given the liberty that may or may not go to the House tomorrow. Mukul Rohatgi, representing Karnataka rebel MLAs in SC: In view of Trust Vote kept for tomorrow, SC has said two important things- 15 MLAs will not be compelled to attend the House tomorrow. All 15 MLAs are given the liberty that may or may not go to the House tomorrow. pic.twitter.com/iPmIysJ1KL — ANI (@ANI) July 17, 2019

Chief Minister of Karnataka, HD Kumaraswamy offered prayers at Sri Sringeri Shankara Mutt in Shankarapuram. Ahead of trust vote which is scheduled to be held tomorrow in Karnataka Assembly.

BJP leader B. S. Yeddyurappa said they are waiting for Supreme Court’s decision, the MLAs who have resigned will not be affected. Tomorrow CM is going to move the confidence motion, he will lose the mandate, let us see what will happen.

Supreme Court to pass order today, on the petition of rebel MLAs of Congress & JD(S) from Karnataka, seeking direction to the Assembly Speaker to accept their resignations.

