Karnataka crisis: After the Congress-JD(S) government defied Governor Vajubhai Vala’s two deadlines to hold a trust vote in the Karnataka Assembly, the fate of the 14-month-old coalition is likely to be decided on Monday with all the parties in action trying to make a strategy. The leaders of the alliance and the rival BJP held meetings with their legislators. The HD Kumaraswamy-led coalition is using all its resources and energy to reach out to disgruntled MLAs camped in Mumbai for several weeks now.

On the other side, BJP leader BS Yeddyurappa has kept his flock together. He seems to be in a good position as compared to Kumaraswamy and Congress leader Siddaramaiah. He criticized the Speaker KR Ramesh after the trust vote was not held on Friday. He said that the Speaker has wasted the time by allowing MLAs to speak for a long time which resulted in the adjournment of the House. He asserted that the ruling regime has plummeted to a minority in the state.

The BJP leader asked coalition dispensation to prove majority in the Vidhana Soudha and do not waste a time. He said that the Congress-JD(S) leaders are in an illusion of getting a breather from the Supreme Court on Monday. The Congress and the JD(S) earlier knocked the doors of the apex court, accusing Governor of interfering in the Assembly proceedings

Earlier, the resignation of 16 MLAs — 13 Congress and three JD(S), has threatened the survival of the government. If their resignations are accepted, the BJP will be in a position to form the government without taking external support.

