Karnataka crisis: After ignoring Governor Vajubhai Vala's two deadlines to prove the majority in the House, the much-awaited trust vote process is likely to complete today with both the Congress-JD(S) and the BJP trying hard to defeat each other. The House will resume today as Speaker KR Ramesh had adjourned it till Monday. The coalition led by HD Kumaraswamy is facing an uphill task to prove the majority while the BJP is confident of forming the government.

Karnataka crisis: The political crisis that engulfed Karnataka earlier this month is likely to end today with the holding of the much-awaited and much-anticipated trust vote. The rebel Congress-JD(S) legislators, who are putting up in Mumbai, have ruled returning and supporting the fragile alliance. Chief Minister HD Kumaraswamy had appealed them to attend the session and expose the face of BJP. Speaker KR Ramesh on Friday adjourned the House till Monday.

The Assembly failed to meet the two deadlines set by the Governor Vajubhai Vala to prove majority on the floor of the House. Kumaraswamy has accused Vala of interfering in the doings of Assembly. The Congress also hit out at governor, saying he was trying to be an agent of a party, without naming the BJP. The coalition partners also knocked the doors of the Supreme Court, seeking clarification on July 17 judgment wherein the apex court made it clear that disgruntled MLAs cannot be forced to attend Assembly proceedings.

On the other side, Karnataka BJP chief BS Yeddyurappa is confident of defeating the Congress-JD(S) in a floor test. He has asserted that the game was over for Kumaraswamy as Monday would be the last day for his government. The coalition is likely to get the support of lone Bahujan Samaj Party’s lone MLA N Mahesh who earlier skipped two Assembly sessions. Party chief Mayawati has asked him to support trust motion.

Earlier, the resignation of 16 MLAs — 13 Congress and three JD(S) shocked and surprised the coalition government. They had 117 legislators before July but now their numbers will plummeted to 101 if the resignation of rebels is accepted. Also, two independent lawmakers withdrew their support to the colation. The BJP has 105 legislators, enough to form the government.

