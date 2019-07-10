Karnataka crisis: Amid the ongoing resignation crisis in the Congress-JD(S) coalition, 14 MLAs have tendered their resignations and have been adamant to withdraw despite persistent efforts by leaders who are sticking to the coalition.

Karnataka crisis: The coalition crisis in Karnataka seems to go nowhere as the MLAs who have tendered their resignation are adamant to withdraw it. In a relief to the Congress-JD(S coalition government, Karnataka speaker KR Ramesh Kumar on Tuesday rejected the resignations of nine of 14 MLAs citing incorrect format.

As far as the correct format resignations are concerned, the speaker has fixed dates over the next few days to meet and interview the five MLAs whose resignations were found to be in the correct format.

This could be a great opportunity for the coalition to pull the government back from the brink of collapse if the resignations were accepted, the alliance would have been reduced to a minority of 103 in the 224-member house after two independent MLAs withdrew support and tendered resignations.

#Mumbai: Supporters of JD(S) leader Narayan Gowda outside Renaissance hotel raise slogans of "Go back, Go back" as Karnataka Minister DK Shivakumar is expected to arrive at the hotel shortly. (Pic-3: file pic of Narayan Gowda) pic.twitter.com/ZryBynfPrL — ANI (@ANI) July 10, 2019

With speaker’s restraining the resignation, for the time being, the BJP, which has 105 MLAs and the support of two independents cannot claim majority to form the government when the assembly convenes for a session to pass the state Budget on July 12. It also gives the Congress and JD(S) an opportunity to bring the rebel MLAs back into the coalition with the offer of Cabinet posts.

On Monday, the entire state cabinet resigned in a move to get the rebels back with prospects of being accommodated in a cabinet reshuffle. The Speaker said out of the 14 resignations sent, only resignations i.e. Anand Singh, Narayana Gowda Prathapgouda Patil, Y Gopalaiah and Ramalinga Reddy were in order while the remaining were not in the correct format. He added the MLAs who had sent incorrect format resignations have been conveyed to send their resignations again in the correct format if they wished to do so.

