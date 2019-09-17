A BJP MP, A Narayanaswamy, from Chitradurga, Karnataka was recently stopped from entering into Golla village of the state. The Golla members denied the entry of Chitradurga MP as he belongs to lower caste community.

Even in today’s times, some communities in India are not ready to accept the change with the revolutionization and adapt themselves to the new thoughts. They are still stuck in the old thoughts and incidents related to that keep printing every day on the first page of newspapers. Unfortunately, the same incident has happened in Karnataka with a BJP MP, A Narayanaswamy, from Chitradurga. The incident took place on Monday, September 16, when the BJP MP was blocked to enter into a village in his own constituency because he hails from a different caste.

Narayanaswamy was visiting the area with the team of doctors and officials of a pharma company. The incident was reported in Pavagada taluk of Tumkur district when he was going for the tour of the area. Chitradurga MP was humiliated and turned away from entering the Gollarahatti (a place where the Golla community people lives) by the locals of Golla community when the group tried to enter into the village, claiming that he is untouchable.

Some of the locals of Golla community asked Narayanaswamy to go back and not go inside the village as he is a Dalit and no lower caste members are allowed to enter Gollarahatti. The people of Golla community belongs to the Other Backward Class (OBC).

The locals also told the Chitradurga MP that no Schedule Caste community member has ever entered into Gollarahatti and even they are not allowed to do so. After a short argument with the local community members, Narayanaswamy left the place in his car and on the other hand, police have called for an inquiry.

The SP said in his statement that it is still unclear that who stopped the BJP MP to enter the village. They are looking for the individuals and he has ordered the inspector to give him the report. The only thing known so far is that few people stopped Narayanaswamy from entering in the village which belonged to other community.

