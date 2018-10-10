According to reports coming in from Karnataka, around 12 noon, 2 policemen were inspecting vehicles in the area when they found Rudresh, driving a two-wheeler under the influence of alcohol. He was stopped and questioned following which the assault took place.

In the video, it can be seen that the drunk man hurls clay pots and stones at the traffic cops who try to control him. He can also be seen pushing one of the policemen to the ground.

Karnataka Police on Wednesday arrested a man, identified as Rudresh after he was caught on camera thrashing 2 policemen in Davangere area of the state. The entire episode was caught on camera and now the video has gone viral on various social media platforms.

#WATCH: A man who was allegedly drunk assaulted two traffic policemen in Karnataka's Davangere earlier today. Police arrested the man and a case has been registered against him. pic.twitter.com/kahGksU0A7 — ANI (@ANI) October 10, 2018

As per News18, traffic head constable, Narayanraj Arasu suffered injury on his forehead after he was hit by the clay pot.

Now, the accused has been booked and arrested.

