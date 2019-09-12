Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister Govind Karjol has said that good roads were responsible for accidents. He insisted that it wasn’t bad roads but good ones that led to the loss of lives.

While speaking to one of the news channels, Union Minister Sadananda Gowda has supported the deputy CM and said that due to good roads people particularly young ones drive vehicle fast which led to the loss of lives. He claimed that youngsters always drive fast on good roads and not on bad roads and doesn’t depend on whether they have an accelerator in their hand or legs.

On Wednesday, CM BS Yediyurappa ordered his government to reduce traffic violation fines similar to the Gujarat government which had done recently. The Gujarat government had announced a reduction in fine amounts for traffic violations even as the Centre is justifying the steep fine amounts under the amended Motor Vehicles (MV) Act.

In new Motor Vehicles Act, Centre has increased the fine amounts for traffic violations. The State Traffic Police in Bengaluru went on an overdrive and collected Rs 72.49 lakh in traffic fines in just 5 days.

Opposition parties have flayed the Motor Vehicles Act. Strong protests by masses and trade unions against the increased penalties were seen also.

Kerala state government headed by CPI(M) and opposition Congress had also opposed the hefty fines imposed for violations under the amended act. They had accused the Centre and said that it would put an additional burden on the common man.

