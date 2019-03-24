Karnataka deputy CM said that all Congress workers have to abide by party leadership's orders, henceforth respect Congress's alliance with JD (S), given it the latter holds 8 seats in the 20-8 seat-sharing pact. If the deputy CM changes his mind, then also the Congress minister should consult the party before making any claims, said the deputy CM

After Congress sitting MP from Karnataka, SP Muddahanumegowda claimed his candidature on the Tumakuru constituency with party high command nominating former Prime Minister HD Deve Gowda as a combined Congress-JD (S) candidate, Karnataka deputy chief minister and Congress leader, G Parmeshwara has requested Muddahanumegowda to obey the coalition norms. He said that all Congress workers have to abide by party leadership’s orders, henceforth respect Congress’s alliance with JD (S), given the latter’s share of 8 seats in the 20-8 seat-sharing pact. If the deputy CM changes his mind, then also the Congress MP from Tumakuru should consult the party before making any claims, said the deputy CM.

On Saturday, the Congress sitting MP raised objections over Deve Gowda’s nomination as the joint Congress-JD(S) candidate for the 2019 polls. Janata Dal-Secular (S) spokesperson Ramesh Babu, on Saturday, confirmed that veteran leader and JD(S) chief HD Devegowda will be contesting from Tumakuru constituency as the combined candidate of JDS and Congress. The former Prime Minister, last week had handed-over his seat from Hassan in southern Karnataka to grandson Prajwal Revanna and talks were on since then about Gowda’s prospective constituency for the upcoming polls.

Karnataka Dy CM & Congress leader G Parameshwara on Tumkur parliamentary constituency: I request him (SP Muddahanumegowda) to obey the coalition dharma. We have to follow high command's order that gave 8 seats to JDS. If HD Deve Gowda changes his mind,please give this seat to us. pic.twitter.com/GeWrO1DxUE — ANI (@ANI) March 24, 2019

The decision left many in the Congress party disappointed as the announcement triggered protest especially from Mudhhahanumegowda, who’s the sitting MP from the constituency, and is expected to file his nomination from the Tumakuru constituency on Monday.

Muddahanumegowda, Congress MP from Tumkur: What is coalition, what is coordination? I'm a sitting MP from here & I have delivered at the floor of the house. Why have you denied me the ticket? It is not correct. pic.twitter.com/ghIba304ND — ANI (@ANI) March 23, 2019

The Congress MP has come out protesting the nomination of Gowda from Tumakuru constituency, condemning denial of ticket by the party. Despite being the Congress sitting MP from Tumkur it was unfair of the party leadership not to contest him for the seat, said the agitating leader.

Muddahanumegowda also said that elected representatives and local leaders want him to contest. On Monday, a procession will be held in the state from BGS circle to DC office, followed by the filing of nomination with other leaders’ support as the Congress candidate for Tumkur, said the sitting MP from Tumakuru.

Karnataka will witness its voting for the 28 Lok Sabha seats in two phases on April 18 and April 23. As part of the coalition, The Congress and JD-S have settled for 20-8 seat sharing in the state. Former Prime Minister and JD(S) leader Deve Gowda had previously said the Congress-JD (S) alliance would try its best to reduce the strength of BJP in the upcoming Lok Sabha election. Gowda said that the alliance would do everything jointly to ensure that the number of BJP seats is minimised

