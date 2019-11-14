Karnataka disqualified MLAs case: The Supreme Court on Wednesday upheld the disqualification of the 17 MLAs by Speaker KR Ramesh Kumar but allowed them to contest December 5 bypolls.

The disqualified Congress-JD(S) Karnataka MLAs were inducted into the Bharatiya Janata Party in the presence of Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa, state unit chief Nalin Kumar Kateel and national general secretary P Muralidhar Rao on Thursday. Of the 17 rebel MLAs, 16 joined the saffron party, while Congress’s Roshan Baig has not been inducted into the party due to his involvement in the IMA Ponzi scam.

The Supreme Court on Wednesday upheld the disqualification of the 17 MLAs by Speaker KR Ramesh Kumar but allowed them to contest December 5 bypolls. The court said the speaker was not empowered to bar MLAs from contesting election before the end of Legislative term calling the move unconstitutional.

The disqualified MLAs had resigned from the Congress-JD(S) coalition which led to the collapse of the government in Karnataka following which BJP’s Yediyurappa took over as the chief minister.

Rejecting the resignation by rebel MLAs, the speaker contended that it wasn’t a voluntary move alleging that all 17 MLAs were under influence which subsequently led to their qualification.

List of disqualified Congress MLAs who joined BJP:

S T Somashekar (Yeshwanthpur)

Byrati Basavaraj (K R Puram)

Pratap Gowda Patil (Maski)

B C Patil (Hirekerur)

Shivram Hebbar (Yellapur)

MTB Nagaraj (Hoskote)

Shrimant Patil (Kagwad)

Ramesh Jarkiholi (Gokak)

Mahesh Kumatalli (Athani)

R Shankar (Ranibennur)

Anand Singh (Vijayanagara)

N Munirathna (R R Nagar)

K Sudhakar (Chikkaballapura)

List of disqualified JD(S) MLAs who joined BJP:

AH Vishwanath (Hunsur)

K Gopalaiah (Mahalakshmi Layout)

KC Narayana Gowda (KR Pet)

Karnataka bypolls for 15 of the 17 seats will be held on December 5 for which the BJP will have disqualified MLAs as representatives. From the 15 constituencies going to polls, 12 will have Congress representatives while the remaining 3 will be represented by JD (S).

