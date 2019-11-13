The Supreme Court has upheld the disqualification of 17 rebel MLAs of the Congress-JD(S) maintaining that they should be allowed to contest the upcoming bypolls.

The Supreme Court on Wednesday upheld the disqualification of 17 MLAs from Congress-JD(S) coalition who played a key role in the collapse of the government in Karnataka earlier this year followed by BS Yediyurappa-led BJP coming to power. Maintaining disqualification of the MLAs, the court, however, overruled Speaker’s decision to bar the rebels from contesting elections till 2023.

Upholding the Speaker’s decision on the disqualification, the Supreme Court declared that morality is of umpteen significance in a parliamentary democracy and is equally binding on the government and the Opposition

Speaker’s decision to disallow the 17 MLAs to not contest election until 2023 have been dismissed by the Supreme Court. It said the speaker does not have the power to bar the rebel MLAs from contesting the 2023 polls.

The court said the speaker should give reasonable time for considering resignations by MLAs adding that the validity of resignations depends on facts and circumstances.

It also said that the speaker was not empowered to dictate the duration of the disqualification till the end of the 15th Legislative Assembly term underlining that the MLAs can contest elections.

With the disqualified Karnataka MLAs now eligible to contest the December 5 bypoll, it will be interesting to see if the BJP will give tickets to all 17 MLAs in which the saffron party is required to secure 7/15 seats to win election.

Meanwhile, BJP president and Home Minister Amit Shah is meeting state and central leaders from Karnataka over the Supreme Court decision. The meeting is chaired by Karnataka CM BS Yediyurappa alongside Amit Shah where the decision over ticket distribution is yet to be taken.

The verdict will have implications on the political stability in the state of Karnataka. There is infighting as well over how many of the disqualified MLAs will get the ticket for the upcoming bypolls. Hence, the challenge comes with ticket distribution on who will get the ticket, the rebels or the BJP candidates. The ticket distribution will also result in defection.

Welcoming SC decision, Karnataka CM BS Yediyurappa said the BJP will campaign in all the assembly constituencies. Former Congress CM Siddaramaiah also lauded the SC judgement asserting that it was a lesson for the MLAs who wanted to join any other political party on whims and fancies or coercion by other parties.

