Karnataka disqualified MLAs case: Supreme Court upheld disqualification of 17 rebel MLAs and allowed them to contest bypolls slated on December 5. The Supreme Court bench includes Justices N V Ramana, Sanjiv Khanna, and Krishna Murari.

The Supreme Court on Wednesday upheld the Karnataka Speaker’s decision to disqualify 17 MLAs. The apex court has allowed the MLAs to contest the by-poll elections slated on December 5. The three-member judge bench that includes Justices N V Ramana, Sanjiv Khanna, and Krishna Murari, strikes down a portion of the former Speaker’s order by saying that MLAs could contest the upcoming bye-elections.

The court further held that the Speaker of a Legislative Assembly is not empowered to disqualify any member till the end of the term. It also expressed disapproval over which disqualified Karnataka MLAs had directly approached to apex court without moving high court first.

The decision could prove beneficial to BS Yediyurappa-led BJP government who currently has the support of 106 MLAs in the 224-member house. The BJP has to win at least 6 seats out of the 15 seats to remain in power. As the Supreme Court allows the rebel MLAs to contest the by-polls, the BJP will try to woo the rebel MLAs by fielding them again in their respective constituency assemblies.

Also Read: Kashmir News: UK’s Labour Party says Kashmir bilateral matter between India, Pakistan

In July this year, 17 Karnataka rebel MLAs revolted against the government which led to the collapse of the JDS-Congress coalition government in the state. The drama which continued several weeks, at last, ended up with the collapse of the Congress-JDS government in Karnataka.

Also Read: Look who’s talking! Manoj Tiwari, who burst crackers on Diwali, claims Delhi will be pollution-free in 2 years if BJP comes to power

The then Karnataka Speaker KR Ramesh disqualified the 14 rebel MLAs with immediate effect till the term of Assembly ends. The rebel MLAs approached to Supreme Court over the disqualification matter. Later, the Supreme Court started hearing the matter of rebel MLAs.

Also Read: JNU students protest against fee hike: Are Jawaharlal Nehru University students free riders?

For all the latest National News, download NewsX App