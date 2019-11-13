Disqualified Karnataka MLAs to join B S Yediyurappa-led BJP in Karnataka: The Karnataka chief minister said he personally welcomes the decision of the Supreme Court that has allowed the MLAs to contest by-elections in the state.

Disqualified Karnataka MLAs to join Yediyurappa-led BJP in Karnataka: Karnataka Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa on Wednesday confirmed that all 17 disqualified Congress-JD (S) MLAs have unanimously decided to join the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) at 10.30 am on Thursday but decisions regarding their candidature in the upcoming bye-polls will be announced soon. Confirming the news, Ramesh Jarkiholi, a former legislator from Gokak, said the rebel MLAs are joining the BS Yediyurappa-led BJP tomorrow. The report regarding the political development in Karnataka came minutes after the Supreme Court today upheld their disqualification, but allowed them to contest the upcoming by-polls on December 5, 2019. The rebel MLAs had challenged the orders of the then Assembly Speaker K R Ramesh Kumar in the Supreme Court to disqualify them.

On being questioned if all 17 rebel MLAs are joining the BJP, Yediyurappa asked reporters to wait till the evening when he would discuss the matter with the party’s top brass. The Karnataka chief minister said he personally welcomes the decision of the Supreme Court that has allowed the MLAs to contest by-elections in the state. Yediyurappa also said that he is confident, the BJP is going to win all 17 seats and all assembly constituencies.

On Wednesday, the Congress said the apex court ruling has exposed the BJP and the mask has fallen now. Party spokesperson Abhishek Manu Singhvi said the political aspect in the matter was more important than the legal aspect. He said the ruling party at the Centre as well as in Karnataka often preaches about moral values, ethics, corruption declaring that BJP stands opposed completely.

Ramesh Jarkiholi had spearheaded the movement against Speaker K R Ramesh and his eight-month-long campaign to bring down the coalition government bore fruit by July 6, 2019. Here is the complete list of the JD(S) and Congress MLAs who had resigned en masse in July 2019.

Narayana Gowda (Krishanarajapete)

ST Somashekhar (Yeshwanthpura)

BC Patil (Hirekerur)

Shivaram Hebbar (Yellapur)

Prathapgouda Patil (Maski)

Munirathna Naidu (RR Nagar)

Roshan Baig (Shivajinagar)

Byrathi Basavaraj (KR Puram)

MTB Nagaraj (Hoskote)

K Sudhakar (Chikkaballapura)

Shrimant Patil (Kagwad)

Anand Singh (Vijayanagara)

Ramesh Jarkiholi (Gokak)

Mahesh Kumathall (Athani)

R Shankar (Ranebennur)

K Gopalaiah (Mahalakshmi Layout)

AH Vishwanath (Hunasuru)

The MLAs were provided accommodation at a hotel in Mumbai for over a fortnight until the JD(S)-Congress coalition government collapsed as the failed to prove their majority on the floor of the House in Karnataka. Currently, several posts in the Yediyurappa Cabinet are lying vacant and these MLAs are hoping to occupy the posts.

