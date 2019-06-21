Results of the diploma exams which were held in April-May 2019 have been declared. Students can check the results on the websites dte.kar.nic.in, btenet.in, bteresults.net, btestore.net, btelinx.in

Karnataka DTE result 2019: Diploma Exams were conducted by the board of technical Examinations and Department of Technical examinations in April-MAY 2019. according to the latest information provided by DTE official website, results of BTE have been announced now. The BTE results can be accessed from the websites dte.kar.nic.in, btenet.in, bteresults.net, btestore.net, and btelinx.in. Right now most of the sites that are showing the results are crashed and not responding. Candidates that appeared for the Karnataka Diploma exams in April- May have to wait for a while before websites will be opened again. Results for the November exams were released in January 2019.

Candidates must follow these steps to check the DTE Karnataka Diploma results:

Visit the official website of Karnataka Diploma Results, bteresults.net

Click on the DTE April-May Result link

Enter the required details

Submit the details

Check your results from the next page

List of websites for checking Karnataka DTE results:-

The DTE results are expected to be released on these websites – dte.kar.nic.in, btenet.in, bteresults.net, btestore.net and btelinx.in NOTE: The candidates who are searching for DTE results may also contact their respective institutions. Because of the constant traafic the server crashed, Results are being uploaded to the database read the official webpage. The website also read that if the students are unable to check their result they can message them via social network and their team will reply to them. the website is providing this facility on Facebook.

