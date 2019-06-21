Karnataka DTE result 2019: Diploma Exams were conducted by the board of technical Examinations and Department of Technical examinations in April-MAY 2019. according to the latest information provided by DTE official website, results of BTE have been announced now. The BTE results can be accessed from the websites dte.kar.nic.in, btenet.in, bteresults.net, btestore.net, and btelinx.in. Right now most of the sites that are showing the results are crashed and not responding. Candidates that appeared for the Karnataka Diploma exams in April- May have to wait for a while before websites will be opened again. Results for the November exams were released in January 2019.
Candidates must follow these steps to check the DTE Karnataka Diploma results:
- Visit the official website of Karnataka Diploma Results, bteresults.net
- Click on the DTE April-May Result link
- Enter the required details
- Submit the details
- Check your results from the next page
List of websites for checking Karnataka DTE results:-