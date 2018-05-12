BJP candidate from Vijaynagar constituency, Ravindra claimed that Congress attacked the contractor. He further alleged that the police was present at the spot but failed to take any action. Commenting on the clashes Bengaluru DCP said that the clashes took place within 100 meters of the polling booth.

While the voting for Karnataka Assembly election 2018 is underway, a massive clash between Congress and BJP workers was reported outside a polling booth in Hampi Nagar of Karnataka. Reports suggest that following clashes broke out after a BJP cooperator Anand was brutally thrashed by Congress workers. Commenting on the matter, BJP candidate from Vijaynagar constituency, Ravindra claimed that Congress attacked the contractor. He further alleged that the police was present at the spot but failed to take any action. The BJP leader said, “Our cooperator Anand was attacked but police aren’t taking any action.”

Apart from this, BJP workers also staged protests outside booth number 58 in Karadigudda. BJP alleged that they were being cheated as the poll staffers were asking people to cast their vote to Congress candidate Vijay Kulkarni. Later, the clashes were between BJP and JD(S) was reported from Yelahanka where the BJP claimed that the workers of JD(S) were canvassing the polling booths in the constituency.

Meanwhile, commenting on the clashes Bengaluru DCP said that the clashes took place within 100 meters of the polling booth. He told ANI, “It is a sensitive polling booth & the clash between BJP and Congress workers happened within 100 meters of the booth. We will investigate and take further action.”

Addressing media after voting, Siddaramiah said that JDS resorted to unfair means during the Karnataka Elections. He said, “JDS has distributed a lot of money, their candidate says he is a social secretary, so from where did he get so much money? Also, BJP is openly supporting JDS, they have put up a dummy candidate here.” The minister is contesting from two constituencies — Chamundeshwari and Badami.

Chief Minister Siddaramaiah also expressed confidence in winning the Karnataka elections. Later, he mocked BJP candidate BS Yeddyurappa by terming him mentally unstable.

