When the counting of votes ended on Tuesday, BJP emerged as the single largest party with 104 seats but fell 8 seats short of securing majority of 112 (only 222 constituencies out of 224 underwent elections as voting in two constituencies was suspended). Congress had secured 78 seats while JDS could manage 37 seats. The latter two struck a chord post results and now boast a seat share of 115.

Janata Dal Secular president HD Kumaraswamy on Wednesday said that after holding the highly-awaited meeting with the Governor of Karnataka, Vajubhai Vala, at Raj Bhavan in Bengaluru, the JDS-Congress alliance has been assured that the governor will take a decision as per the Constitution. However, the JDS leader appeared less convinced by the assurance saying his party is mulling over taking legal options if the decision goes southways. He also reiterated that he should be invited to form government as the alliance has a clear majority.

A day after hung assembly was declared in Karnataka elections, HD Kumaraswamy, along with several party members, finally met the governor on Wednesday evening at Raj Bhavan. After holding a short meeting with him, JDS president addressed media where he stressed that he should be invited to form government as he has the clear majority. He also hinted to opt for legal options if the governor fails to do so.

“We have submitted the necessary documents which show that we have the numbers required to form the government. He (Governor of Karnataka) promised he will consider according to the Constitution,” Kumaraswamy said after meeting Vajubhai Vala.

Congress leader DK Shivakumar also spoke to media post meeting and appeared comparatively upbeat. He said, “Governor has assured that he will take action as per the Constitution. We have full faith in him that he will not do injustice. We have our numbers, not even a single member has moved out. We will not allow any such thing to happen.”

