On the eve of the high stakes Karnataka election results, the BJP may extend support for JDS leader Haradanahalli Devegowda Kumaraswamy (HDK) as Chief Minister if there is a hung Karnataka assembly, according to reports. Going by the backdoor talks between BJP and JDS, there could be a 2.5-year tenure for each party's CM if BJP and JDS come together to form the government.

While its a nail-biting time for all the leading parties including BJP, Congress and JDS just a day before the high stakes Karnataka Elections 2018 results, according to reports, the BJP may support JDS leader Haradanahalli Devegowda Kumaraswamy (HDK) as Chief Minister candidate if the mandate gets split. HDK was the 18th Chief Minister of Karnataka who served his tenure between 2006 to 2007. Kumaraswamy is the son of former Prime Minister of India HD Deve Gowda. Reports all suggest that the JDS camp doesn’t want BJP leader Yeddyurappa as Karnataka CM if both the parties come together. Meanwhile, Ananth Kumar Hedge could become Chief Minister or Deputy CM.

According to the backdoor talks between the leading political parties ahead of the result day, the HDK wants BJP’s support for the CM bid. Going by sources, there could be a 2.5-year tenure for each party’s CM if BJP and JDS come together to form the government. Further reports say that there is an offer to make HDK as CM of Karnataka till 2020. Meanwhile, BJP’s Sadananda Gowda is not ruled out of the CM race. Also, Ananth Kumar Hedge is also running for CM or deputy CM post.

Also talking about if a possible alliance between JDS and Congress, the HDK camp is opposed to Siddaramaiah as CM candidate if there is a need of Congress support. However, given the current political scenario, Yeddyurappa might split from the BJP if he is not made the chief minister of Karnataka if BJP wins the elections.

Karnataka went to polls on May 12 on 222 seats out of a total 224. The counting of votes will be held on May 15. Elections in two constituencies including — RR Nagar and Jayanagar — were postponed after the Election Commission seized close to 10,000 voter ID cards at a flat in Bengaluru in its RR Nagar constituency. The result of the Karnataka elections matters a lot for both the Congress and BJP, which will further set the political discourse in the nation.

