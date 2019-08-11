Karnataka floods: 31 people lost their lives, 14 went missing after incessant and heavy rains hit parts of Karnataka. A rescue operation is currently underway while the trains services have been suspended.

Karnataka floods: At least 31 people lost their lives while 14 went missing due to floods in Karnataka, reports said on Sunday. Since August 4, the incessant and heavy downpour has hit north, central and coastal parts of Karnataka. The reports said that among the 31 confirmed deaths, 10 were from Belagavi, one of the worst affected areas in the state. The other areas which have been severely affected by the floods include Uttara Kannada, Udupi, Dakshina, Hassan, Chikkamagaluru, Kodagu, and Shivamogga.

Seven people were killed in Kodagu, four in Uttara Kannada, two each in Chikkamagaluru, Shivamogga and Udupi; three in Dharwad and one in Mysuru, a report in The News Minute said. Meanwhile, Union Home Minister Amit Shah is most likely to observe the condition of the flood-affected areas of Belagavi via an aerial survey today. The rescue operations are underway in different low-lying areas as over 3 lakh people have been shifted to safe places from the red alert areas.

Reportedly, eight people were missing from Kodagu, two from Belagavi, three from Chikkamagaluru and one person from Haveri. Over 900 relief camps spread across 17 districts are currently sheltering lakhs of people who have been rescued from the flood-affected areas.

19 teams of NDRF, two teams of SDRF, a team of Navy and four helicopters of the Indian Air Force have been carrying out the rescue and relief operations in the area. 136 major roads including, national highways, state highways and major district roads, have been affected by the floods and landslide, the CM office reported.

Meanwhile, Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yeddyurappa has sought Rs 3000 crore help from the central government for the relief operations in the flood-hit areas.

