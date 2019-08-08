Karnataka floods: The rescue operation is underway in the affected regions and chief minister BS Yediyurappa has also directed MPs and MLAs to keep a close watch of the situation.

Heavy downpour this year has been mainly reported from the Western Ghats with states like Maharashtra, Karnataka being the worst-affected regions.

For Karnataka, the rains have been only about casualties and displaced people with the number of flood-affected districts going up to 11. Reports suggest that seven people have succumbed to floods and the number is expected to escalate once the rescue operation concludes.

Meanwhile, several rescue teams have been deployed to help out those stuck in floodwaters. The state government has stationed 12 NDRF teams in Belagavi, Bagalkot, Raichur and Dharwad districts. The government plans to airlift more teams to the affected areas.

Visited places affected by floods in Belagavi. Met with the people in these regions to address their concerns and have directed officials to do the needful immediately. #KarnatakaFloods pic.twitter.com/QgrRhwvfB8 — B.S. Yediyurappa (@BSYBJP) August 8, 2019

With the rescue operation underway, a total of 40,690 stranded people have been taken to the relief centres through the Indian Air Force choppers. The district administration has also been put on high alert and Yediyurappa is closely monitoring the situation in the area.

Karnataka government has directed all the MLAs and MPs to supervise the remedial measures carefully and report to the nearest rescue zones in case of an emergency.

The state has been in an almost lockdown like the situation with schools, colleges and other institutions being non-operational. Districts like Kannada, Belgavi, Kodagu and Dharwad have extended the holidays till the situation was normal. The Indian Meteorological Department has predicted heavy rainfall in the coming days as well and the situation in districts like Malnad, Srivagilu is expected to turn worse.

Maharashtra too is drowning in a similar situation with CM Devendra Fadnavis requesting Yediyurappa to release 5 lakh cusecs water from Karnataka’s Almatti Dam to control the water level in Maharashtra’s Sangli.

