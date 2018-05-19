Before the floor test of Karnataka assembly, Congress and Janata Dal-Secular lawmakers are back in Bengaluru. The Saturday will turn out as the big day for BJP and Congress-Janata Dal (JDS) alliance. The Supreme Court has ordered BJP leader and newly appointed Chief Minister of Karnataka BS Yeddyurappa to take the floor test today at 4:00pm. But before the floor test, a 3-judge Supreme Court bench will hear Congress’ plea over the appointment of Pro Tem speaker at 10:30am.        

The Chief Minister will also take legislators party meet at 9:00am. The party said 8-time MLA RV Deshpande was the more meritorious candidate and deserved to be the speaker. And now, the Congress is moving the Supreme Court challenging Bopaiah’s appointment.

 

Karnataka floor test Live updates: 

 

11:29 am— CM BS Yeddyurappa and Siddaramaiah take oath as MLAs at Vidhana Soudha.

11:21 am— A big blow for Congress-JDS, Supreme Court scraps plea against the appointment of Pro Tem speaker.

11: 15 am—Supreme Court allows all channels to broadcast Karnataka Assembly proceedings.

11: 12 am— Proceedings begin in Karnataka Assembly.

11: 08 am— How can we appoint pro tem speaker? Supreme Court to Sibal “No law to direct governor to appoint the speaker,”  says Supreme Court.  

11:00 am—“Long-standing convention has been broken after the appointment of Bopaiah. Even Supreme Court has ratified this practice in two judgments,’ said Kapil Sibal.

10:54 am— “The individual appointed must be the senior most member of the House which is a convention in the Parliament also,” says Sibal.

10: 47 am— Senior Lawyers Kapil Sibal and Abhishek Manu Singhvi to represent Congress- JDS in Supreme Court. “Giving oath is fine but objection if Bopiah supervises the floor test,” said Sibal.   

10:45 am— Busses carrying Congress MLAs reaches Karnataka assembly 

10: 35 am— Supreme Court hearing begins on Congress- JDS plea against the appointment of Pro Tem speaker.  

10: 25 am— Janata Dal-Secular leader HD Kumaraswamy said all our MLAs are together and no one is going to other side.

10: 02 am— Former Chief Minister Siddaramaiah reaches Karnataka assembly.  

9: 37 am— Congress lawyer Abhishek Manu Singhvi leave for Supreme Court, 

9: 22 am— Congress leader Ramalinga Reddy told reporters that MLA Anand Singh is in contact with the party leaders. He will surely come to Vidhan Sabha today.    

9: 11 am—Formor Karnataka Chief Minister and BJP leader Jagdish Shetter arrived at Shangrila Hotel for the party MLAs meet. 

9: 05 am— Authorities have deployed 400 security marshals outside Karnataka assembly in Bengaluru.

 

8: 58 am— Newly appointed Karnataka CM BS Yeddyurappa said that he is confident will surely form the government and pass the floor test.  

8: 52 am— Karnataka CM BS Yeddyurappa arrives at the Shangri-La hotel for the meeting with BJP MLAs before the floor test.

8: 50 am— “Wait till 4.30 pm. We will win and BS Yeddyurappa will be the CM for 5 years,” said Sadananda Gowda, BJP.

