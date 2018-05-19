In the latest development of Karnataka assembly floor test, Supreme Court rejected Congress-JDS plea against the appointment of KG Bopaiah. The 3 judge bench told Congress- JDS lawyer Kapil Sibal and Abhishek Manu Singhvi that how can court direct governor to appointment of Pro Tem speaker. Supreme Court has ordered Karnataka's newly appointed Chief Minister BS Yeddyurappa to take the floor test at 4:00 pm today.

Before the floor test of Karnataka assembly, Congress and Janata Dal-Secular lawmakers are back in Bengaluru. The Saturday will turn out as the big day for BJP and Congress-Janata Dal (JDS) alliance. The Supreme Court has ordered BJP leader and newly appointed Chief Minister of Karnataka BS Yeddyurappa to take the floor test today at 4:00pm. But before the floor test, a 3-judge Supreme Court bench will hear Congress’ plea over the appointment of Pro Tem speaker at 10:30am.

The Chief Minister will also take legislators party meet at 9:00am. The party said 8-time MLA RV Deshpande was the more meritorious candidate and deserved to be the speaker. And now, the Congress is moving the Supreme Court challenging Bopaiah’s appointment.

Karnataka floor test Live updates:

11:29 am— CM BS Yeddyurappa and Siddaramaiah take oath as MLAs at Vidhana Soudha.

11:21 am— A big blow for Congress-JDS, Supreme Court scraps plea against the appointment of Pro Tem speaker.

Supreme Court rejects Congress-JD(S) plea challenging appointment of pro tem speaker KG Bopaiah, he will continue to be pro-tem speaker. #Karnataka pic.twitter.com/eMhgYgC0m9 — ANI (@ANI) May 19, 2018

11: 15 am—Supreme Court allows all channels to broadcast Karnataka Assembly proceedings.

Hearing on Congress-JD(S) plea challenging appointment of pro tem speaker KG Bopaiah: Supreme Court says 'Live broadcast of floor test would be the best way to ensure transparency of proceedings.' pic.twitter.com/kdS7NXGXrA — ANI (@ANI) May 19, 2018

11: 12 am— Proceedings begin in Karnataka Assembly.

11: 08 am— How can we appoint pro tem speaker? Supreme Court to Sibal “No law to direct governor to appoint the speaker,” says Supreme Court.

Plea challenging appointment of pro tem speaker: Justice SA Bobde says 'There've been instances where senior most MLA wasn't appointed as Pro tem speaker. Kapil Sibal replies 'KG Bopaiah has different history. His decision of disqualification was set aside by this Court earlier.' — ANI (@ANI) May 19, 2018

11:00 am—“Long-standing convention has been broken after the appointment of Bopaiah. Even Supreme Court has ratified this practice in two judgments,’ said Kapil Sibal.

Bengaluru: Inside visuals of Vidhana Soudha. #FloorTest to be held at 4 pm today. #Karnataka pic.twitter.com/Eegmv3DCng — ANI (@ANI) May 19, 2018

10:54 am— “The individual appointed must be the senior most member of the House which is a convention in the Parliament also,” says Sibal.

10: 47 am— Senior Lawyers Kapil Sibal and Abhishek Manu Singhvi to represent Congress- JDS in Supreme Court. “Giving oath is fine but objection if Bopiah supervises the floor test,” said Sibal.

10:45 am— Busses carrying Congress MLAs reaches Karnataka assembly

10: 35 am— Supreme Court hearing begins on Congress- JDS plea against the appointment of Pro Tem speaker.

Bengaluru: Congress MLAs leave from Hotel Hilton for Vidhana Soudha. #KarnatakaElection2018 pic.twitter.com/3guny7ImIn — ANI (@ANI) May 19, 2018

10: 25 am— Janata Dal-Secular leader HD Kumaraswamy said all our MLAs are together and no one is going to other side.

For me, today is not an important day, the important days will come in future. Up to 4 pm, BJP will try to poach our MLAs. All the MLAs are together, no one is going to go to the other side. None of our MLAs are trapped. Me & Siddaramaiah will go together: HD Kumaraswamy, JD(S) pic.twitter.com/v0i2hQa9wf — ANI (@ANI) May 19, 2018

10: 02 am— Former Chief Minister Siddaramaiah reaches Karnataka assembly.

9: 37 am— Congress lawyer Abhishek Manu Singhvi leave for Supreme Court,

Delhi: Congress lawyer Abhishek Manu Singhvi leaves for the Supreme Court for hearing in plea filed by Congress-JD(S) regarding the appointment of pro tem speaker KG Bopaiah today. pic.twitter.com/XJz6w2pEdo — ANI (@ANI) May 19, 2018

9: 22 am— Congress leader Ramalinga Reddy told reporters that MLA Anand Singh is in contact with the party leaders. He will surely come to Vidhan Sabha today.

Physically he is not with us but he is in contact with our leaders. He has to come to Vidhana Soudha today. He will definitely vote for us. He is with us. He will come back: Ramalinga Reddy on Congress MLA Anand Singh pic.twitter.com/8Et15LVq0i — ANI (@ANI) May 19, 2018

Visuals of KG Bopaiah, the pro-tem speaker, at Vidhana Soudha in Bengaluru. #FloorTest to be held at 4 pm today. #KarnatakaElection2018 pic.twitter.com/mruC7F7FZg — ANI (@ANI) May 19, 2018

9: 11 am—Formor Karnataka Chief Minister and BJP leader Jagdish Shetter arrived at Shangrila Hotel for the party MLAs meet.

9: 05 am— Authorities have deployed 400 security marshals outside Karnataka assembly in Bengaluru.

Visuals of security outside Vidhana Soudha in Bengaluru. #FloorTest to be held at 4 pm today. #KarnatakaElection2018 pic.twitter.com/sfA8STkMt7 — ANI (@ANI) May 19, 2018

8: 58 am— Newly appointed Karnataka CM BS Yeddyurappa said that he is confident will surely form the government and pass the floor test.

8: 52 am— Karnataka CM BS Yeddyurappa arrives at the Shangri-La hotel for the meeting with BJP MLAs before the floor test.

Bengaluru: CM BS Yeddyurappa arrives at Shangri-La hotel for the party legislature meeting. He will then leave for the Assembly with others. #KarnatakaElection2018 pic.twitter.com/h3covbXLkH — ANI (@ANI) May 19, 2018

8: 50 am— “Wait till 4.30 pm. We will win and BS Yeddyurappa will be the CM for 5 years,” said Sadananda Gowda, BJP.

Thank god there is a Supreme Court! It is also a commentary that on a purely State matter, the parties do not repose confidence in the State High Court. — P. Chidambaram (@PChidambaram_IN) May 19, 2018

Second bus, carrying Congress MLAs, arrived at Hotel Hilton in Bengaluru. #KarnatakaElection2018 pic.twitter.com/IHJLqAGicn — ANI (@ANI) May 19, 2018

