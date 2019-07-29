Karnataka floor test LIVE updates: Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa on Monday won the trust vote by voice vote in the Karnataka Assembly today. The newly sworn-in Chief Minister Yediyurappa said that the BJP government would not indulge in the vindictive politics and urged the Opposition for its cooperation. BSY faced the crucial confidence motion in Vidhan Soudha, a day after Karnataka Assembly Speaker Ramesh Kumar disqualified 14 more Congress-JD(S) rebel MLAs under the anti-defection law. With the latest disqualification of rebel MLAs, the total number of MLAs disqualified from assembly has reached 17. Now, the strength of the House is reduced to 208 (including the Speaker).
For a party to prove the majority, the magic number stands at 104. Currently, the BJP has 106 seats, along with the support of one Independent MLA. Earlier in the morning, Yediyurappa told the reporters that he would prove his majority 100% in the House. On the contrary, Congress has the support of 66 MLAs while the JDS has 34. Earlier on Tuesday, July 23, the 14-month-old Congress-JDS government collapsed after it failed to prove its majority in the government. It was then when HD Kumaraswamy had to step down as Karnataka Chief Minister.
BS Yediyurappa withdraws powers of boards, department secretaries
Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa has ordered to withdraw all powers of the boards/corporations of the state and directed in a notification that till the next order. The department secretaries will work as in charges, ANI reported.
BJP leader KG Bopaiah likely to become new Speaker
BJP leader KG Bopaiah's name is ahead in the race for the post of new Speaker of Karnataka Assembly. The move was initiated after KR Ramesh Kumar stepped down from his post and BS Yediyurappa proved majority in the house.
KR Ramesh Kumar steps down as Karnataka legislative Assembly Speaker
Soon after BS Yediyurappa won the trust vote in Karnataka Assembly, Karnataka legislative Assembly Speaker KR Ramesh Kumar tenders his resignation from the post. Earlier on Sunday, he disqualified 14 rebel lawmakers under the anti-defection law.
Let's see how BJP works: HD Kumaraswamy
Kumaraswamy claims that the BJP has left the dissenting and rebel MLAs on roads. Attacking the BJP, Kumaraswamy said that the power is not permanent, even for PM Narendra Modi and JP Nadda. He said that JDS won't bring your number from 105 to either 100 or lower. Challenging BSY, he said that let's see how the BJP government works, however, the JDS would cooperate with the BJP for sake of people.
People know what work I have done: HD Kumaraswamy
Addressing the House, HD Kumaraswamy said that he ran the govt for 14 months, adding that he has no obligation to answer BS Yediyurappa's questions. He said that he needs to answer his conscience and from the past 14 months, everything was being recorded. "People know what work I have done," Kumaraswamy said.
BSY government unconstitutional and immoral: Siddaramaiah
Hitting at Yediyurappa, former Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah says that the newly sworn-in CM has never been CM with people's mandate. He says that Yediyurappa did not have a mandate in 2008, 2018 or even now. He adds that when he took oath as CM the strength of the house was 222 MLAs, however, the BJP did not have 112 MLAs to prove their majority.
He further asked Yediyurappa that whether he could give the stable government as he is with rebels. While opposing the confidence motion, Siddaramaiah says he doesn't support it was this government is unconstitutional and immoral.
Former Chief Minister Siddaramaiah wishes BSY well
While addressing the House, former Chief Minister Siddaramaiah said that JDS-Congress had discussed the confidence motion over four days. Wishing Yediyurappa on his success, Siddaramaih said that people elect leaders to work for them and he and HD Kumaraswamy attempted to do that. He further asked Yediyurappa to rectify the administration.
Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa moves confidence motion
Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa moved confidence motion in the Assembly. Addressing the House, he said that when Siddaramaiah and HD Kumaraswamy were CMs they didn't indulge in vindictive politics. He assured the House that they would not indulge in the vindictive politics either. He added that the BJP government believes in forget and forgive and love those who oppose the party.
CLP meeting underway at Vidhana Soudha
Congress legislative party (CLP) meeting begins at Vidhana Soudha. CLP leader Siddaramaiah, Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee President Dinesh Gundu Rao, KJ George, Priyank Kharge, MB Patil, Eshwar Khandre and other Congress MLAs are present. The meeting has been taking place ahead of the BJP government's trust vote in the state assembly.
BS Yediyurappa arrives at Vidhana Soudha
The newly sworn-in Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa arrives at Vidhana Soudha in Bengaluru. He will face a trust vote today. This is going to be the fourth time that Yeddiyurappa has become the Chief Minister of Karnataka. Earlier on Sunday, Karnataka Assembly Speaker disqualified 14 of the rebel MLAs under the anti-defection law.
BS Yediyurappa offers prayers at Bengaluru's Sri Bala Vera Anjaneya temple
Ahead of the trust vote in Karnataka Assembly today, Newly sworn-in Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa offered prayers at Bengaluru's Sri Bala Vera Anjaneya temple. The BJP currently has 106 seats in the House, along with the support of one Independent MLA. The magic mark stands at 104.