Karnataka floor test LIVE updates: Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa on Monday won the trust vote by voice vote in the Karnataka Assembly today. The newly sworn-in Chief Minister Yediyurappa said that the BJP government would not indulge in the vindictive politics and urged the Opposition for its cooperation. BSY faced the crucial confidence motion in Vidhan Soudha, a day after Karnataka Assembly Speaker Ramesh Kumar disqualified 14 more Congress-JD(S) rebel MLAs under the anti-defection law. With the latest disqualification of rebel MLAs, the total number of MLAs disqualified from assembly has reached 17. Now, the strength of the House is reduced to 208 (including the Speaker).

For a party to prove the majority, the magic number stands at 104. Currently, the BJP has 106 seats, along with the support of one Independent MLA. Earlier in the morning, Yediyurappa told the reporters that he would prove his majority 100% in the House. On the contrary, Congress has the support of 66 MLAs while the JDS has 34. Earlier on Tuesday, July 23, the 14-month-old Congress-JDS government collapsed after it failed to prove its majority in the government. It was then when HD Kumaraswamy had to step down as Karnataka Chief Minister.

