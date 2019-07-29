Karnataka floor test LIVE updates: Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa will face a trust vote in the Karnataka Assembly today. The newly sworn-in Chief Minister Yediyurappa will face the crucial confidence motion in Vidhan Soudha, a day after Karnataka Assembly Speaker Ramesh Kumar disqualified 14 more Congress-JD(S) rebel MLAs under the anti-defection law. With the latest disqualification of rebel MLAs, the total number of MLAs disqualified from assembly has reached 17. Now, the strength of the House is reduced to 208 (including the Speaker).
For a party to prove the majority, the magic number stands at 104. Currently, the BJP has 106 seats, along with the support of one Independent MLA. Earlier in the morning, Yediyurappa told the reporters that he would prove his majority 100% in the House. On the contrary, Congress has the support of 66 MLAs while the JDS has 34. Earlier on Tuesday, July 23, the 14-month-old Congress-JDS government collapsed after it failed to prove its majority in the government. It was then when HD Kumaraswamy had to step down as Karnataka Chief Minister.
Karnataka floor test LIVE updates:
Live Updates
CLP meeting underway at Vidhana Soudha
Congress legislative party (CLP) meeting begins at Vidhana Soudha. CLP leader Siddaramaiah, Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee President Dinesh Gundu Rao, KJ George, Priyank Kharge, MB Patil, Eshwar Khandre and other Congress MLAs are present. The meeting has been taking place ahead of the BJP government's trust vote in the state assembly.
BS Yediyurappa arrives at Vidhana Soudha
The newly sworn-in Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa arrives at Vidhana Soudha in Bengaluru. He will face a trust vote today. This is going to be the fourth time that Yeddiyurappa has become the Chief Minister of Karnataka. Earlier on Sunday, Karnataka Assembly Speaker disqualified 14 of the rebel MLAs under the anti-defection law.
BS Yediyurappa offers prayers at Bengaluru's Sri Bala Vera Anjaneya temple
Ahead of the trust vote in Karnataka Assembly today, Newly sworn-in Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa offered prayers at Bengaluru's Sri Bala Vera Anjaneya temple. The BJP currently has 106 seats in the House, along with the support of one Independent MLA. The magic mark stands at 104.