A day after 11 people died including 2 children and over 90 were hospitalised after consuming prasad at a temple in Chamarajanagar district, the state police on Saturday arrested 2 people in connection with the incident. The police launched a probe into the matter yesterday and reports suggest are looking for five more suspects in the case.

The devotees are reported to have been poisoned through tomato rice offered at the temple as prasad

Earlier, district in-charge minister Puttaranga Shetty visited the hospital where people affected are undergoing treatment. The police launched a probe into the matter yesterday and reports suggest are looking for five more suspects in the case.

“Whoever may be the culprit, action will be taken against them. Police are investigating the case and have already arrested two people. There was some dispute between the two groups. I think something has happened,” Shetty was quoted by news agency ANI.

Last night, K’taka chief minister HD Kumaraswamy, during his visit to the hospital, announced Rs 5 lakh compensation to the families of the deceased. Former CM Siddaramaiah also visited the hospital to take stock of the situation.

The samples of the prasad were collected yesterday and were sent to a laboratory for investigation.

