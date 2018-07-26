Basanagouda Patil Yatnal, the former union minister in the Vajpayee government, on Thursday, called liberals and intellectuals as anti-national, triggering a controversy. The BJP leader said that he would have ordered the police to shoot them if he was the home minister in the Karnataka government.

A Karnataka BJP MLA triggered controversy with his remarks. Basanagouda Patil Yatnal, the former union minister in the Vajpayee government, on Thursday, called liberals and intellectuals as anti-national. He further asserted that he would have ordered the police to shoot them if he was the home minister in the Karnataka government. However, this is not the first time that Yatnal has made a contentious remark, last month, in a viral video, the BJP leader asked the local BJP municipal members to refrain self from helping Muslims.

