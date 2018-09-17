Karnataka Chief Minister HD Kumaraswamy, on Monday, announced that his government will be cutting the prices on petrol and diesel by Rs 2 per litre. The following cut in fuel prices come even after the petrol and diesel prices were increased in several parts of the country. As per reports, petrol was being sold at over Rs 90 in some parts of Maharashtra

In what could be perceived as a sigh of relief for the common man, Karnataka Chief Minister HD Kumaraswamy, on Monday, announced that his government will be cutting the prices on petrol and diesel by Rs 2 per litre. The following cut in fuel prices come even after the petrol and diesel prices were increased in several parts of the country. As per reports, petrol was being sold at over Rs 90 in some parts of Maharashtra. Talking to media, Kumaraswamy said that the fuel prices are increasing on daily basis. He added that the Karnataka-led coalition government felt that they can provide some relief to the people by reducing the state tax.

With the following announcement, Karnataka becomes the third state to cut the fuel prices. Earlier, Rajasthan and Andhra Pradesh had cut petrol and diesel prices by Rs 2.5 and Rs 2 per litre respectively.

Today, we are taking a decision that we are going to reduce Rs 2 on both petrol and diesel: Karnataka Chief Minister HD Kumaraswamy in Kalaburagi #Karnataka pic.twitter.com/COyYWzFAmy — ANI (@ANI) September 17, 2018

Bhima-Koregaon violence case LIVE updates: Centre says human rights activists’ petition should not be heard as Maoism is a huge problem

While the common man is reeling under the rising fuel prices, a significant growth was noticed in petrol, diesel prices on Monday. In Delhi, petrol was being sold for Rs 82.06. In Kolkata, it was priced at Rs 93.91. In Mumbai and Chennai, it was being sold at Rs 89.44 and Rs 84.74.

Earlier, on September 10, Congress with the support of several opposition parties called for a Bharat Bandh to protest against the Centre over the rising fuel prices and the fall of the Indian rupee against the US Dollar.

Kerala nun rape case: Accused Franco Mulakkal writes to Pope, expresses his desire to step down temporarily from responsibilities

Hitting out at the Kumaraswamy government, BJP alleged that they earn upto Rs 25 on every litre of fuel which they sell.

Happy Birthday PM Narendra Modi: Politicians extend wishes to Prime Minister on his 68th birthday

For all the latest National News, download NewsX App

Read More