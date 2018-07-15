A 32-year-old Google software engineer was beaten to death by a mob in Karnataka's Bidar district over child-lifting rumours. Three other have suffered critical injuries during the incident. The Google engineer who died on the spot was identified as Mohammed Azam Ahmed. He was a resident of Malakpet in Hyderabad.

A few days after 5 men were lynched in Maharashtra’s Dhule over child-lifting rumours, a 32-year-old Google software engineer was beaten to death by a mob in Karnataka’s Bidar district. Reports said that the mob was irked after they found a WhatsApp message, carrying the photo of deceased and three others, suspecting that they are a group of child lifters. Three others who sustained severe injuries during the incident were initially rushed to Bidar Government hospital from where they were later shifted to Hyderabad. The Google engineer who died on the spot was identified as Mohammed Azam Ahmed. He was a resident of Malakpet in Hyderabad.

Those who were injured during the incident includes Noor Mohammed and Mohammed Salman from Barkas in Hyderabad and a Qatari national Salham Eidal Kubaisi. The police said that they have arrested three Whatsapp administrators who shared the photos and messages that the four men were abducting children. The Aurad Police Station official also claimed that 30 people who were a part of the mob have also been arrested.

According to a report in the Indian Express, four of them left Hyderabad on Friday morning and were on their way to Bidar where they met a relative and attended a social function. After attending the function, they were scheduled to visit a patch of land, which they were interested to buy.

Along their way, they halted at a tea stall, which was in a vicinity of a school near Murki village in Aurad taluka at about 4.30pm. Soon after that, they found some children who were on their way back home after attending the school, and it was Salham who started distributing chocolates to them. However, this made someone to raise the child-lifting rumours. Following the rumours, people started gathering immediately.

The scared men instantly fled from the spot in the Toyota Innova, but in the meantime, some people have taken their pictures and started circulating it on WhatsApp, which soon went viral.

The victims said that the villagers in the next village tried to stop them by blocking their way with stones and a tree. The moment they tried to avoid the blockade, the vehicle fell into a trench. But, this did not stop the mob to beat them up. They pulled out all of them from the vehicle and started beating them up.

For all the latest National News, download NewsX App

Read More