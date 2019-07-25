Karnataka government formation: Senior BJP leaders including Jagadish Shettar, Basavraj Bommai, Arvind Limbavali, and others arrived in the national capital on Thursday. The leaders will meet the BJP chief Amit Shah and working president JP Nadda for the government formation.

The Congress-JD(S)-led government on Tuesday lost trust vote in Assembly. The coalition government secured 99 votes while Opposition BJP got 105 votes. The BJP which emerged as the single-largest party in 2018 Assembly elections is all set to take the claim of govt in the state in the next few days.

The state BJP chief and former chief minister BS Yeddyurappa is willing to stake claim to form the government but the meeting between top brass and state BJP leaders can delay the process for some days. The BJP, who had won 105 seats, can claim after it gets assurance from other rebel MLAs of Congress and JD(S) for a comfortable majority.

Delhi: Karnataka BJP leaders Jagadish Shettar, Basavraj Bommai, Arvind Limbavali and others reach Delhi. They will meet Home Minister Amit Shah and party working President JP Nadda later in the day. The Congress-JD(S) government lost the trust vote on July 23. pic.twitter.com/hhyjSXTu3Y — ANI (@ANI) July 24, 2019

A few weeks back, around 15 rebel MLAs of Congress and JD(S) tendered their resignations and were cooped up in Mumbai’s 5-star hotel for over two weeks. The rebellion of MLAs led the downfall of the Congress-JD(S) alliance government.

Meanwhile, the central leadership of BJP has not taken any decision so far over government formation. The party leadership is afraid of by-elections in 15 assembly seats if the resignations of the rebel MLAs are accepted or they will be disqualified. However, BJP leader BS Yeddyurappa is trying to convince the leadership some of the Congress-JD(S) leaders are in touch with him and are eager to cross over within no time.

