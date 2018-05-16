The result of Karnataka assembly elections has set off a constitutional conundrum for Governor Vajubhai Vala. No party has got the clear mandate but BJP who has emerged as the single largest party with 104 seats is claiming to form the government.  On the other side, Congress- JD (s) alliance is claiming that they have a big number together, so governor should invite them first. The state has 224 seats of which polls were held to 222.

The BJP won 104, the Congress 78, and the JD(S) secured 38 seats. The Congress-JD(S) also claims the support of 2 independents that makes combine 118. On the result day Congress spokesperson Randeep Singh Surjewala had addressed a presser giving  examples of Goa, Manipur and Meghalaya, where the governor chose to ignore the single-largest party, were then criticised by the Congress, which is now citing them as precedent.

Karnataka government formation LIVE UPDATES:

12: 30 am— HD Kumaraswamy announces to stick with Congress 

12: 20 am—Janata Dal Secular leader Kumaraswamy addressing the presser.   

12: 15 am— “When it comes to proving the majority, party has to show numbers, we will do that for sure. I can’t speak openly but we will definitely prove the majority. It is BJP who was given the mandate by people,” says Bhagwanth Khuba, BJP

12:00 am— “I’ll inform you after I receive letter from governor,” says BS Yeddyurappa.

11: 50 am— BJP CM candidate BS Yeddyurappa address presser after meeting Karnataka Governor  

11: 41 am— Congress leader MB Patil dismissed news about Congress MLAs missing.

11: 25 am— Congress was delayed as MLAs Rajshekhar Patil, Nagendra and Anand Singh could not be traced, reports NDTV.

11: 22 am— Ram Madhav take a jibe on Congress through a post on Facebook saying “Karma pays back.”

11: 20 am— JDS MLAs Raja Venkatappa Nayaka and Venkata Rao Nadagouda are missing from the JDS legislative party meeting.

11: 10 am—BJP leader and former CM BS Yeddurappa elected as legislative party leader.

11: 10 am—After Congress, JDS MLAs also claimed that BJP is trying to contact them. 

11: 10 am — Former Attorney General Mukul Rohtogi said that Governor should call BJP that has emerged as the single largest party in Karnataka election results 2018.

11: 00 am— Meeting between JDS legislative party meeting started in Bengaluru.  

