In the tug of war between BJP and Congress- JD(s) alliance to form the government in Karnataka is on. The big constitutional conundrum is for Governor Vajubhai Vala. The BJP and Congress JD (s) alliance are claiming that they have a enough numbers to form the government. The BJP won 104, the Congress 78, and the JD(S) secured 38 seats. While others bagged 2 seats in Karnataka elections 2018.

The Congress-JD(S) also claims the support of 2 independents that makes combine 118. On the result day Congress spokesperson Randeep Singh Surjewala had addressed a presser giving examples of Goa, Manipur and Meghalaya, where the governor chose to ignore the single-largest party, were then criticised by the Congress, which is now citing them as precedent.

Karnataka government formation LIVE UPDATES:

JD(S) MLAs are being offered Rs 100 crore each. Where is this black money coming from? They are supposedly the servers of poor people and they are offering money today. Where are the income tax officials?: HD Kumaraswamy, JD(S) #KarnatakaElections2018 pic.twitter.com/d157SS30E5 — ANI (@ANI) May 16, 2018

12: 30 am— HD Kumaraswamy announces to stick with Congress

12: 20 am—Janata Dal Secular leader Kumaraswamy addressing the presser.

12: 15 am— “When it comes to proving the majority, party has to show numbers, we will do that for sure. I can’t speak openly but we will definitely prove the majority. It is BJP who was given the mandate by people,” says Bhagwanth Khuba, BJP

HD Kumaraswamy chosen as legislative party leader in a meeting of the JD(S) MLAs in Bengaluru. #KarnatakaElection(file pic) pic.twitter.com/NWkWuLitFa — ANI (@ANI) May 16, 2018

12:00 am— “I’ll inform you after I receive letter from governor,” says BS Yeddyurappa.

11: 50 am— BJP CM candidate BS Yeddyurappa address presser after meeting Karnataka Governor

The party has chosen me. I have given the letter to the Governor & he will call me, that is what I am hoping. He told me that he will take an appropriate decision. I'll inform you after I receive letter from Governor: BS Yeddyurappa, BJP after meeting the Guv #KarnatakaElection pic.twitter.com/LJBjRrZ3OR — ANI (@ANI) May 16, 2018

HD Kumaraswamy will be the CM & there'll be a coalition govt. That is the only truth. People want him to be the CM. These kind of mechanistion will happen in a but the fact is that HD Kumaraswamy will be CM. We won't be influenced by anyone: A Manjunath, JD(S) #KarnatakaElection pic.twitter.com/avvNQ5wYxR — ANI (@ANI) May 16, 2018

66 out of the 78 MLAs reached for Congress legislative meeting at Karnataka Party Congress Committee office in Bengaluru. #KarnatakaElection pic.twitter.com/medLdmw50E — ANI (@ANI) May 16, 2018

We have to protect the verdict of the people. They (BJP) are doing bad politics. We don't have to stoop down to their level. We are 118 in number number, we don't want anyone. No body has called me to the resort: NA Harris, Congress #KarnatakaElections pic.twitter.com/PigLDgcnFT — ANI (@ANI) May 16, 2018

11: 41 am— Congress leader MB Patil dismissed news about Congress MLAs missing.

We are all together All this is false news. In fact there are 6 BJP people, who are touch with us: MB Patil, Congress. #KarnatakaElections2018 pic.twitter.com/g7I59nQ16o — ANI (@ANI) May 16, 2018

11: 25 am— Congress was delayed as MLAs Rajshekhar Patil, Nagendra and Anand Singh could not be traced, reports NDTV.

11: 22 am— Ram Madhav take a jibe on Congress through a post on Facebook saying “Karma pays back.”

11: 20 am— JDS MLAs Raja Venkatappa Nayaka and Venkata Rao Nadagouda are missing from the JDS legislative party meeting.

JD(S)' MLAs Raja Venkatappa Nayaka and Venkata Rao Nadagouda are missing from the JD(S) legislative party meeting which is going on in a hotel in Bengaluru. #KarnatakaElections2018 pic.twitter.com/oRASjpqwjd — ANI (@ANI) May 16, 2018

11: 10 am—BJP leader and former CM BS Yeddurappa elected as legislative party leader.

11: 10 am—After Congress, JDS MLAs also claimed that BJP is trying to contact them.

As #Karnataka's political scenario gets intensive, the state's #Congress Party leaders have alleged that the #BJP is trying to "poach" their MLAs in an attempt to establish majority to form the government. Read @ANI story | https://t.co/UMovfBVmEV pic.twitter.com/M03sDDfQWk — ANI Digital (@ani_digital) May 16, 2018

11: 10 am — Former Attorney General Mukul Rohtogi said that Governor should call BJP that has emerged as the single largest party in Karnataka election results 2018.

Guv is obliged to call largest party, which is BJP. He should call BJP leader asking him if he can form govt. If he says he can't, Guv will then call 2nd party & if he says he can form govt, Guv should give him time to prove majority: Mukul Rohatgi, former AG #KarnatakaElections pic.twitter.com/7VlvpnrER2 — ANI (@ANI) May 16, 2018

11: 00 am— Meeting between JDS legislative party meeting started in Bengaluru.

