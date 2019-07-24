Karnataka government formation LIVE updates: The BJP is all set to form the government in Karnataka. reports said BJP's top brass will visit the state to take stock of the situation. The BJP Legislature Party will also meet later in the day to choose their leader.

After two-weeks long political drama, BJP leader BS Yeddyurappa has finally started the processing to form the government in Karnataka. The 76-year-old BJP heavyweight is all set to become the chief minister for the fourth time. The Congress-JD(S)0-led coalition government on Tuesday lost trust vote in Assembly by getting 99 votes. The BJP however, maintained to get 105 votes. CM HD Kumaraswamy-led government finally collapsed. CM Kumaraswamy had also tendered his resignation to the Governor Vajubhai Vala.

BJP leader Yeddyurappa has also held a crucial meet of party leaders in the state. Meanwhile, the BJP’s central observers will visit Karnataka on Wednesday to take stock of the situation in the state. The BJP Legislative Party will also meet later in the day to choose their leader.

In the 224-member Assembly, BJP has 105 seats. The party will have 113 members to prove the majority in the house. Around 15 Congres-JD(S) MLAs had tendred resignations last month, throwing the Kumaraswamy-led government into crisis.

Live Updates

For all the latest National News, download NewsX App