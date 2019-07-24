After two-weeks long political drama, BJP leader BS Yeddyurappa has finally started the processing to form the government in Karnataka. The 76-year-old BJP heavyweight is all set to become the chief minister for the fourth time. The Congress-JD(S)0-led coalition government on Tuesday lost trust vote in Assembly by getting 99 votes. The BJP however, maintained to get 105 votes. CM HD Kumaraswamy-led government finally collapsed. CM Kumaraswamy had also tendered his resignation to the Governor Vajubhai Vala.
BJP leader Yeddyurappa has also held a crucial meet of party leaders in the state. Meanwhile, the BJP’s central observers will visit Karnataka on Wednesday to take stock of the situation in the state. The BJP Legislative Party will also meet later in the day to choose their leader.
In the 224-member Assembly, BJP has 105 seats. The party will have 113 members to prove the majority in the house. Around 15 Congres-JD(S) MLAs had tendred resignations last month, throwing the Kumaraswamy-led government into crisis.
Kumaraswamy says political instability will continue in future
Outgoing Chief Minister HD Kumaraswamy says political instability will continue in future in Karnataka as no party has a clear majority.
Caretaker K'taka CM: When I took oath, my govt decided to waive off farmer loans, we planned to bring in Debt Relief Act. I wanted to bring such an act & help landless labourers & small farmers. We sent the proposal to the President for approval. He has now signed it, I thank him pic.twitter.com/qr2bxJSgJd— ANI (@ANI) July 24, 2019
HD Deve Gowda shocked over horse-trading
JDS Chief and Former Prime Minister HD Deve Gowda, after the collapse of HD Kumaraswamy government, said the way in things happened in Karnataka, horse-trading allowed by BJP, he has never seen such circumstances in his entire political career.
JD(S) Chief and Former PM H. D. Deve Gowda: The way in which things have happened in Karnataka, I have never seen in my political career. The way in which a national party, BJP leadership allowed this type of horse trading, I have never seen in my life. pic.twitter.com/rdp5C1vOgZ— ANI (@ANI) July 24, 2019
Everything will be fine: Expelled Karnataka BSP MLA N Mahesh
Karnataka BSP MLA N Mahesh, over his sacking, said, there was some miscommunication. He said everything will be fire soon and he will be in BSP.
N Mahesh, Karnataka MLA who has been expelled by BSP for abstaining from floor test: It must have been a miscommunication. But it is a temporary thing, everything will be alright. I'll be in BSP.— ANI (@ANI) July 24, 2019
Congress leaders meeting underway
Karnataka Congress leaders meeting underway in Bengaluru following the defeat of Congress-JD(S) government during the trust vote in Assembly, yesterday.
Supporters gather outside Yeddyurappa's residence
State BJP President BS Yeddyurappa's supporters gather outside his residence in Bengaluru. Congress-JD(S) government lost the trust vote yesterday.
Commissioner of Police Alok Kumar withdraws ban on sale of liquor
Bengaluru Commissioner of Police, Alok Kumar withdraws ban on the sale of liquor from 6 pm today. Earlier all pubs & wine shops in the city were ordered to be closed till 25th July.
BS Yeddyurappa says he is waiting for Legislature party meet, top brass for government formation
BS Yeddyurappa has said that he is waiting for both the legislature party call and top brass of BJP to call on the CM post and government formation. The BJP leader is the front face of BJP in Karnataka.
HD Kumaraswamy refuses to blame BJP
HD Kumaraswamy on Wednesday refused o blame Congress for the government dismissal in the state. He said the coalition is intact. The further course of action will be discussed.
BSP chief Mayawati slams BJP
BSP chief Mayawati on Wednesday slammed the BJP, saying the way power and money was used to topple the government is shameful. She took to Twitter and condemned the act of BJP.
कर्नाटक में बीजेपी ने संवैधानिक मर्यादाओं को ताक़ पर रखने के साथ-साथ जिस प्रकार से सत्ता व धनबल का इस्तेमाल करके विपक्ष की सरकार को गिराने का काम किया है वह भी लोकतंत्र के इतिहास में काले अध्याय के रूप में दर्ज रहेगा। इसकी जितनी भी निन्दा की जाए वह कम है।— Mayawati (@Mayawati) July 24, 2019
Heavy security has been deployment at Karnataka BJP office
Heavy security has been deployment at Karnataka BJP office. HD Kumaraswamy has left Devegowda's residence. HD Revanna and other dignitaries have also attended the meet.
Supreme Court to pass orders on Karnataka floor test in presence of Mukul Rohatgi, Abhishek Manu Singhvi
Supreme Court on Wednesday said it will pass appropriate orders and dispose of the petition with respect to Karnataka floor test, but only in presence of Mukul Rohatgi (rebel MLAs' lawyer) and Abhishek Manu Singhvi (Congress lawyer).
Kumaraswamy reaches residence of HD Deve Gowda
Kumaraswamy has reached the residence of HD Deve Gowda. His brother HD Revanna is also present at the Gowda residence. The leaders are likely to discuss the ongoing crisis in the government and the trust vote failure in the floor house.
BSP MLA Mahesh quits trust voting
BS Yeddyurappa may fly down to Delhi
After meeting Governor Vajubhai Vala, BS Yeddyurappa may fly down to Delhi to meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi and BJP chief Amit Shah. Yeddyurappa is likely to take oath as the new chief minister on Friday evening.
Karnataka BJP chief BS Yeddyurappa may meet the Governor
Karnataka BJP chief BS Yeddyurappa may meet the Governor Wednesday itself to stake claim to form the government in Karnataka. The oath-taking ceremony is expected to be held on Friday. BS Yeddyurappa is all set to become CM for the 4th time.