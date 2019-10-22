Karnataka government not to implement the NRC in the state. However, the government is planning to create a database of foreign nationals and immigrants who are living in Karnataka.

Karnataka government has decided not to implement NRC in the state. Meanwhile, the Yediyurappa-led government will create a database to include the names of all immigrants residing in the state. The database will also include the names of foreign nationals whose visa has been overdated. The state had also set up detention centres for the immigrants and are also working on additional centres who will be operationalised soon in the state.

Earlier, the state had sought help from the Centre after the state government had found that the illegal immigrants were involving in criminal activities across the state. Karnataka Congress had also supported the move to deport the immrants from the state. This is the first state which has dropped the plan of Centre to implement NRC.

The NRC was first implemented in Assam whereas per reports more than 19 lakh people were excluded from the list. The state witnessed several protests and was openly criticised by state BJP leaders and Opposition. assam had also set up detention centres for illegal immigrants.

Also Read: Karnataka government likely to implement NRC, seeks more detention centres to accommodate illegal immigrants until deported

Haryana government led by Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar had also supported the move of the Centre to implement NRC in the state. CM Khattar had also formed a panel of senior officials to adopt most favourable choices for the residents.

Not only Haryana, UP too supported the NRC move and is going to implement the act in the state. CM Yogi Adityanath has said the state will be free from the illegal immigrants who have been living in the state from other areas as well.

However, in West Bengal, the state government-led by Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has opposed the Centre’s move to implement NRC in the state. Home Minister Amit Shah had said the Union Government will implement the NRC in Bengal also.

For all the latest National News, download NewsX App