Reports said the state of Karnataka will also implement the NRC to check the illegal immigrants. The government has sought help from the Centre to set up more detention centres across the state.

Karnataka is all set to prepare the National Register of Citizens list for identifying illegal immigrants in the state. The state government is formulating a committee to prepare a list of immigrants who arrive through the border through illegal means. Reports said the government has set up a foreigners detention centre in an old compound in Nelmangala taluk, a rural district around 35 km from Bengaluru.

State Home Minister Basavaraj Bommai has said that they are collecting information regarding the illegal immigrants who cross the border and settle down in the state without informing the officials. Basavaraj has said he government will discuss the crucial matter with the Centre.

Meanwhile, the Centre had directed the Karnataka government to set up more detention centres across the state to accommodate illegal migrants so that they can be deported at an earliest. Reports suggest said the government is also in a process to set up more detention centres in the capital city, Bengaluru, to detain the foreigners who are supposed to live in the state illegally. Reports said the number of Africans and Bangladeshi citizens have been found in Bengaluru who live illegally in the capital. The state government has sought help from the Centre as the illegal immigrants were involving in criminal activities across the state.

Karnataka Congress unit has supported the government’s move. Congress working president Eshwar Khandre has expressed that the government must deport the people staying illegally.

In August, the Centre released Assam NRC list where more than 19 lakh people were excluded. The state has also set up scores of detention centres across the state to accommodate the illegal immigrants.

Earlier, Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar had said Haryana will also prepare a citizens’ list along the lines of Assam NRC, to check illegal immigration and other issues in the state.

For all the latest National News, download NewsX App