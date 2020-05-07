Karnataka government will resume the train services to help migrant workers reach their home towns. The move has come two days after Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa stopped train services. Reports reveal that the train services will resume from Friday and at least three trains will run. Meanwhile, Railway authorities refused to speak anything on the matter and said that the officials of the state are authorized to speak.

IAS officer revealed that till now only the Bihar government has agreed to the proposal of the transportation of the migrant workers and other states like West Bengal, Jharkhand, Tripura, Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan and Uttar Pradesh are yet to respond. According to the recent report, the trains are expected to run from May 8 to May 15.

Earlier, the Karnataka government had made a schedule of a total of eight special trains on May 3 and May 4 which was supposed to transport 1200 migrant workers on each train. On May 5, Chief Minister of Karnataka appealed to the migrant workers not to leave for their hometowns and promised them for food and work. He said that it is the responsibility of the government to generate work opportunities for the workers.

Also Read: First Air India Express repatriation flight departs for Abu Dhabi, scheduled to return this evening

Govt of Karnataka has written to Jharkhand, Odisha, Bihar, Madhya Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh, Manipur, Tripura, West Bengal and Rajasthan Governments seeking their consent to operate trains to their states from 8 to 15 May for transportation of people stranded in Karnataka. #COVID19 pic.twitter.com/9IugwcFdZH — ANI (@ANI) May 7, 2020

Post to Yediyurappa, appeal, labour unions, and activists accused the government of not taking care of the labourers and instead of using them for lifting the economy. Reports reveal that the government has till now run 171 trains for migrants which are stuck in different corners of the nations. Reports reveal that even when the lockdown has been lifted in some areas, the migrant labours are finding it difficult to return back to their home towns.

For all the latest National News, download NewsX App