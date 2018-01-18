Karnataka government's flag committee has proposed a new flag for the state with emblem in the middle, just months before election. The proposal would be sent to Centre soon for approval.

A flag committee set up by Karnataka govt has proposed a new flag for the state with an emblem in the middle. The move comes at a time when Karnataka is just about to go to polls. It can be seen as a move by Siddaramaiah govt to cash in on Kannada pride. The govt is set to move the proposal to union home ministry for approval. It is important to note that only J&K is the only state in the country to have a separate flag.

Now, all the eyes would be on home ministry as to whether it gives approval to the flag or not.As per BJP sources, the constitution does not allow for a separate flag, but since J&K enjoys a special status, it is allowed. BJP is unlikely to give either approval or rejection to the proposal of K’taka govt. Earlier, a nine-member committee set up in June lst year to study and submit a report to the government on designing a separate flag for Karnataka and providing it with a statutory standing.

The flag committee had sought designs for the flag from multiple state departments, including the law department and department of parliamentary affairs.The committee had sought at least two design options for the flag. “We may send suggestions to the govt after some meetings,” it had earlier said. Karnataka CM had earlier denied that the move was aimed at gaining political mileage or score points in next election. If the proposal for the flag is approved, Karnataka will be the only second state in the country to have a separate flag.