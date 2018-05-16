Karnataka Governor Vajubhai Vala on Wednesday invited BS Yeddyurappa to form the government. BJP has 104 members in the assembly. The JDS-Congress alliance has claimed support of 115 MLAs. It is expected that Yeddyurappa will take oath at 9:30 am. As per reports, the Governor has given 9-days time to the BJP to prove majority on the floor of the House.

The Karnataka verdict came as a hung assembly after no party could get a clear majority. However, Yeddyurappa, who has been elected as the leader of his party in the state by the legislators, was confident that he will be sworn-in as the next Chief Minister of Karnataka. Yeddyurappa had on Tuesday approached the Governor and staked claim to form the government.

Meanwhile, the Congress-JDS post result alliance had also approached the Governor, handing over him the support letter, including other documents and staked claim to form the government. It is expected that the Congress will approach the Supreme Court for an urgent hearing in the case.

Meanwhile, Karnataka DGP has written to all the DCPs to beef up the security in the state and prepare for Yeddyurappa’s swearing-in tomorrow.

