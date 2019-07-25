After the first round of meeting between senior leaders of the BJP's Karnataka unit and party top brass in Delhi, the legislators have been asked to attend the second round of meeting at 3 pm today. Reports said the BJP is reluctant to give BS Yeddyurappa a free hand like 2018.

President’s rule is likely to be imposed in Karnataka if the Yeddyurappa-led Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) fails to stake claim to form its government in the state, reports said on Thursday. After the fall of the 14-month-old Congress-JD(S) coalition government, the BJP has been caught in a Catch 22 situation as Speaker KR Ramesh Kumar hasn’t made any official declaration regarding the acceptance of resignation letters tendered by 15 rebel MLAs. The Speakers declaration is crucial to form government in Karnataka. The possibility of government formation in the state also remains a distant dream for the saffron party as is not confident enough that it will get unconditional support from the rebel MLAs. Meanwhile, the BJP is opting for the wait and watch mode.

In the morning, 5 BJP legislators made the party top brass regarding the government formation in Karnataka. After the first round of meeting between the Karnataka BJP and central leadership, no conclusive decision was taken regarding government formation in Karnataka. The legislators have been called to attend another meeting which is scheduled to be held at 3 pm today, reports said.

The BJP is reportedly reluctant to give a free hand to BS Yeddyurappa like 2018. Apart from that, the top brass is not in a mood to upset senior party leaders like Jagadish Shettar and Eshwarappa, who are among the contenders for the CM’s post. BJP also wants a change of leadership in the state of Karnataka after 2018 like situation.

In 2018, anticipating defeat, BS Yeddyurappa had quit as chief minister an hour before the Supreme Court-ordered floor test in Karnataka. There was commotion over two Congress lawmakers who had been missing from the assembly in the morning. The Congress alleged that the MLAs were held captive by a BJP which was desperate for numbers, and also released a series of audiotapes to prove its claim. In an emotional speech before his resignation, Yeddyurappa said it was his dream to be Chief Minister at a time PM Narendra Modi is leading the nation.

The BJP parliamentary board will take the final call on government formation and allocation of cabinet berths to party legislators. So far, Yeddyurappa’s fate hangs in balance as the top brass hasn’t given him a green signal go ahead.

