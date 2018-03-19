The Siddaramaiah government on Monday waved the green flag to recognise the Lingayat Community as a separate religion. The Indian National Congress-led Karnataka government has sent the proposal to the Central government for the final approval. The suggestion was given by retired high court Judge HN Nagamohan Das was accepted under section 2D of the state Minorities Commission Act.

Ahead of 2018 state assembly polls in Karnataka, the Siddaramaiah government on Monday waved the green flag to recognise the Lingayat Community as a separate religion. The Indian National Congress-led Karnataka government has sent the proposal to the Central government for the final approval. The move made by Karnataka government has come as a key political change as state polls are a few months away. The suggestion was given by retired high court Judge HN Nagamohan Das was accepted under section 2D of the state Minorities Commission Act.

A seven-member committee was directed by HN Nagamohan Das, which has submitted the report stating that Lingayat in Karnataka may be considered as a religious minority on March 2. As per reports, the state government has taken the step to impress the voters of dominant Lingayat Community. The Lingayat community constitutes over 17% of the state population. Lingayats are also considered as the important part of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) vote bank across the state. The Opposition had also accused the Congress of making the particular move to gain voters. BS Yeddyurappa, a key leader of BJP and Karnataka politics also belongs to Lingayat community.

Thrashing Congress for gaining political mileage by dividing the community, BS Yeddyurappa said it won’t allow Congress’ efforts to divide the community. Lingayatism is a distinct Shaivite religious tradition in India. Initially known as Veerashaivas, since the 18th-century adherents of this faith are known as Lingayats. The terms Lingayatism and Veerashaivism have been used synonymously, but some consider Veerashaivas to be a subsect of Lingayatism, and not all Lingayats consider themselves to be Veerashaivas.

