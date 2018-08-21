PWD Minister HD Revanna courted a controversy after a video of the leader throwing biscuit packets at flood victims went viral on social media. The incident took place when Revanna had gone to meet the flood victims at Ramanathapura in Arkalgud taluk.

Riding high on power, Karnataka Chief Minister HD Kumaraswamy’s brother and PWD Minister HD Revanna courted a controversy after a video of the leader throwing biscuit packets at flood victims went viral on social media. The incident took place when Revanna had gone to meet the flood victims at Ramanathapura in Arkalgud taluk. As per reports, the minister was visiting a relief camp to donate food to the flood victims. However, in the video that went viral, HD Revanna can be seen throwing biscuit packs at the victim and the helpless victims can be seen making attempts to catch them.

State ruling JDS was left red-faced soon after the video of its leader throwing biscuits at the flood-hit victims went viral on Sunday. As per reports, Revanna had visited a relief centre in Ramanathapura town, which is located on the banks of the Cauvery river.

