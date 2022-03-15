As per ANI, the HC bench while pronouncing the judgement remarked that the prescription of school uniforms is a reasonable restriction that students could not object to.

Karnataka High Court on Tuesday dismissed the various pleas challenging the ban on Hijab in several educational institutes in the state. The court observed that wearing Hijab is not an essential religious practice of Islam. As per ANI, the HC bench while pronouncing the judgement remarked that the prescription of school uniforms is a reasonable restriction that students could not object to. The judgement was delivered by a bench comprising of Karnataka High Court Chief Justice Ritu Raj Awasthi, Justice Krishna S Dixit, and Justice JM Khazi.

Ahead of the Karnataka High Court judgment, the state administration had issued prohibitory orders under Section 144 of the Indian Penal Code in Udipi, Shivamogga and Kalburagi among other districts of the state. Udupi District Magistrate has announced that all schools and colleges in the district will remain closed today in view of the HC judgement. The administration of Dakshina Kannada, Haasan, Davangere, and Shivamogga have also ordered schools and colleges to stay shut today. In Bengaluru, the administration has banned all public gatherings, celebrations, or protests for a week till March 21.

The Hijab row had erupted in January this year when the Government PU College in Karnataka’s Udupi district allegedly barred six girls wearing the hijab from entering. Following this, the girls sat in protest sat outside college over being denied entry. The college and state administration orders sparked fierce protests in the state and across India, majorly by Muslim groups.

