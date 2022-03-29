Karnataka High Court has dismissed the petition filled against the ban on hijab in school and colleges today (Tuesday)

The Karnataka High Court has dismissed the petition against the ban on hijab in school and colleges today (Tuesday). The petition filed by the Muslim students from the Government Pre-University Girls College in Udupi seeking permission of wearing hijab within the school boundaries has been rejected.

A three-judge bench headed by Chief Justice Ritu Raj Awasthi rejected the appeal of students claiming that wearing hijab is not an essential part of practicing Islam.

However, the BJP leaders commented that the entire matter of wearing hijab should be seen from the context of women empowerment.

Union Minister Pralhad Joshi said “We welcome this judgment. The basic job of students is to study and there should be unity among students.”

Ravi Shankar Prasad senior BJP leader also stated that the basic argument in favour of hijab is that wearing it is a fundamental right to freedom of expression. However, the court has determined that article 19 (2) of the basic right also allows for reasonable restrictions. As a result, the school’s dress code must be respected because it is a fair restriction.

Due to hijab row, Karnataka has been witnessing several incidents of communal violence.