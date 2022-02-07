Earlier in the day, two persons were arrested for carrying a knife near the protesting students, said the police official.

Days after protest, Hijab-wearing students at Government PU College have been allowed to enter the campus on Monday in Kundapura area of Udupi district in Karnataka. However, such students will be seated in separate classrooms, informed the school administration. “The situation is under control in Kundapura, and students are being allowed to come to the colleges and the campus even if they’re wearing Hijab. There is no law and order situation in Kundapur,” said ST Siddalingappa, Additional Superintendent of Police, Udupi.

Students were protesting near the campus after they were allegedly denied entry for wearing Hijab into Government PU College on Friday. Earlier in the day, two persons were arrested for carrying a knife near the protesting students, said the police official.

“Two persons have been arrested, and three others are absconding. We are trying to trace them. One of them was in possession of a knife. They are not locals, and hail from Gangolli. They have been sent to judicial custody. The case is under investigation,” said Siddalingappa.

Meanwhile, classes were suspended at Shanteshwar Education Trust in Vijayapura on Monday after some students arrived on the campus wearing saffron stoles amid the ongoing Hijab row in Karnataka educational institutions.

“The government order to treat everyone equally is a welcome move, and that’s why we came here in saffron stoles in support of our brother and sisters,” said one of the students who came to the college wearing saffron stoles.

Students of different colleges in Karnataka are coming to colleges wearing saffron stoles amid the ongoing Hijab row in the state. Students coming to the colleges wearing saffron stoles are protesting against those who are insisting to wear Hijab in the classrooms. The girl students wearing Hijab are continuing with their demands to be allowed to enter classrooms in Government PU College in Kundapura area of Udupi district.

Earlier, students of Anmol college in Kundapura sported saffron stoles as a mark of protest against those raising demands to wear Hijab in the PU College. Students of Anmol college were allowed inside the campus on Saturday only after they removed the saffron stoles.

The pre-University education board on Saturday had released a circular stating that the students can only wear the uniform approved by the school administration and no other religious practices will be allowed in colleges.

(With ANI Inputs)